FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars opened Nuclear Conference play on Tuesday and promptly proved why they are the overwhelming favorite to capture another league title this year with a straight set win over the visiting West Jefferson Lady Panthers.
Scores in the match were 25-9, 25-16, and 25-12.
“I thought that the team really came together tonight,” head coach Elda Park said. “I thought that the team played well as we started conference play. Our two sophomores really stepped up tonight and played like they belonged on the varsity.”
This was the start to a busy week as the Cougars will be on the road today to play against conference opponent Salmon and then head to Boise for the two-day Capital Tournament.
“We wanted to get the week and the conference play started in the right direction,” Park said. “The team did everything we asked of them and we showed that we are getting into the mindset of playing winning volleyball with the start of conference play.”
Leading the team was Kiley Mecham, who had 11 kills and a block, Hailey Gee who contributed 10 kills, two blocks and 12 digs, Brooklyn Clayson who had seven kills, six digs and one block, Addison Trent who had three kills and two blocks, Kaydee Park who had 27 assists, 11 digs and six aces and Libero Liberty Park who had 13 digs.
It was definitely a well rounded and complete team effort as contributions were made by everyone on the team.
With the win, the Cougars are now 7-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.