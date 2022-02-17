FIRTH – District tournaments for boys’ basketball have opened all over Idaho and there were four Bingham County teams in action Tuesday night, including the Firth Cougars, who were entertaining the West Jefferson Panthers.
Although the Cougars had beaten the Panthers by 12 and by 15 in their two regular season meetings, it is always said that it is tough to beat a team three times in one season. But that’s what Firth did, topping the Panthers 58-39.
The beginning of the game looked like that might be the case. West Jefferson jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, and Firth called the first of their timeouts. That resulted in a bucket for Firth, but when West Jefferson came right back with a pair of buckets and a 10-4 lead, a second timeout from Firth was forthcoming.
That was when the whole game changed. With a couple of adjustments and some clarification as to what coach Scott Adams wanted to see, the Cougars went on an 8-0 run, capped by a basket by Kyle Jacobsen that gave Firth their first lead at 12-10. When the first quarter ended just moments later, the Cougars held the lead at 13-10 and it was just the start of a dominating period of basketball for Firth.
The second quarter began quickly for Firth, who was suddenly dominating the defensive end of the floor and controlling the backboards and rebounds like a coach would preach in practice.
On the offensive end, if the Cougars didn’t swish their buckets, it seemed like they always got a second or even a third shot. On defense, they cleaned up the missed shots by West Jefferson, denying any chance at a second or third shot.
The result was that West Jefferson only got one shot at the basket, were only able to score five points in the second period and the Cougars were busy scoring 14 points of their own and controlling the tempo of the game.
Like one of the Firth ball boys stated, “If you run the play and execute, the end result is always an open shot and a chance to score.” That single statement summed up the play of the second quarter as Firth was running their offense and executing and getting the open shot.
Halftime couldn’t come quick enough for West Jefferson, but when it did, the scoreboard read Firth 27, West Jefferson 15, which just about sealed the deal for the Cougars.
While the teams went to their respective locker rooms for the intermission, the student body of Firth had a special presentation of their own. Drayke Hardman was a 12-year-old schoolboy from Tooele, Utah, who took his own life on Feb. 10 after being bullied by a classmate at school.
His parents have reached out with a message of loving everyone and embracing everyone you meet, no matter who they are. Firth High School extended that message to all in attendance, that everyone has good in them if they just look for it.
As the teams returned for the second half, West Jefferson came out rejuvenated and energized for a great second half, or so it seemed.
The Panthers cut into the Cougars’ lead almost immediately and got the deficit down under 10 points in a hurry.
An Adams timeout put an end to that run and the Cougars quickly re-established order and before you could blink an eye, the lead was up to 20 and the Cougars were in control. There was some back-and-forth scoring that took place, with West Jefferson closing in once again, but the third quarter would end with Firth comfortably ahead by the score of 43-26,
The fourth and final quarter was all about the Cougars and getting ready for Ririe on Wednesday night. The lead would fluctuate a bit between 22 points and 15 points, but every time West Jefferson tried to cut into the lead, the Cougars answered, either from Burton Park or Kyle Jacobsen and the rest of the Cougars who showed they were ready for this game and whatever else may be in store for them during this district tournament.
The Cougars hit the road on Wednesday heading to Ririe, the second seed in the tournament.
WEST JEFFERSON 10 5 11 13 — 39
FIRTH 13 14 16 15 — 58
Individual scoring
West Jefferson (39): Creed Jacobs, 3; Dylan Burtenshaw, 6; Blake Briggs, 13; Keean Rogers, 2; Kazden Rogers, 7; Keston Newman, 8
Firth (58): Sam Park, 3; Burton Park, 15; Cooper Leslie, 6; Austin Jacobsen, 7; Travis Hampton, 4; Kyle Jacobsen, 14; Bridger Holley, 7; Kamren Longhurst, 2