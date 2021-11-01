POCATELLO – Heading into the 2021 state high school 2A football playoffs, everyone who has even thought about watching a football game knew that Firth had one of the top teams in the state.
After all, they had beaten everyone on their schedule save for the top two teams in West Side and North Fremont, who they could have claimed to have outplayed and lost to in totally different ways.
As it is, they were matched up against a tough team in Aberdeen, as the two cross-county rivals met at Holt Arena on Thursday night in the opening game of the playoffs.
It wasn’t supposed to be a close game, many people picking Firth to win by 25 or 30 points, but a lot of people also knew that Aberdeen would come to Pocatello ready to play. The final score of 43-8 was not necessarily indicative of the game, at least through the middle of the third quarter.
Firth may have come out a bit flat as many of the players and some of the coaches had said during the first half, but they still took their opening drive and on the strength of a 25-yard dash by senior running back Sam Park, grabbed an early 7-0 lead over the Tigers.
Not to be outdone, the Tigers battled right back with a long drive, both in yards and in time and at he midpoint of the second quarter, 8:29 to be exact, Aberdeen was able to find pay dirt for themselves as quarterback Brody Beck found wide receiver Hiatt Beck in the end zone for the touchdown and with the two-point conversion, Firth found themselves behind 8-7.
It didn’t seem to matter as the Cougars would set up shop at their end of the field, working the ball out to the 38 yard line and simply gave it to running back Burton Park, one of four fleet footed athletes that roam the offensive backfield for the Cougars, and Park would find a seam down the right sidelines, right in front of the Aberdeen bench and scooted away for a 62-yard run and score, temporarily as it would be, since there was laundry on the field and the play was called back.
It didn’t matter much, as the Cougars would get closer, and with only 43 seconds remaining until halftime, Sam Park would go in from the one yard line for his second of five touchdown runs on the night and the Cougars had the lead back and would be heading to the half and get the ball to start the third quarter. Halftime score was 15-8 in favor of Firth.
The third quarter was the start of the end for the Tigers. Firth would turn the offense loose and they responded with four touchdowns, the defense chipped in with a couple of pass interceptions and the defensive line did their part with some stellar stands that kept Aberdeen out of the end zone and off the scoreboard.
When it was all said and done, it was 43-8 and Firth was headed on to the second round of the playoffs, where they will continue their work towards a repeat game in the title match up against whomever might be in their way.
“This was Firth football,” Firth coach Jordan Bartlett said. “The offensive line was blowing open holes and the defensive line was almost terrifying in the way that they played.”
ABERDEEN 0 8 0 0 — 8
FIRTH 7 8 14 14 — 43
First Quarter
Firth S. Park, 25 yard run, kick good, 7-0 5:53
Second Quarter
Aberdeen H. Beck, 5 yard pass from B. Beck, two point conversion good, 8-7, 8:29
Firth S. Park, 1 yard run, two point conversion good, 15-8, :03
Third Quarter
Firth S. Park, 3 yard run, Kick good 22-8 :3:59
Firth S. Park, 2 yard run, Kick good 29-8 :0.47
Fourth Quarter
Firth A. Jacobsen, 26 yard pass from G. Vasquez, Kick good, 36-8 10:20
Firth S. Park 16 yard run, Kick good 43-8 7:18
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Aberdeen, B. Beck 13-46, Anderson, 7-31, H. Beck 6-13, Elliott, 6-21, Johnson, 6-14; Firth, Sam Park, 12-75, Burton Park, 7-63, Gage Vasquez, 7-62, Riley Barber, 1-5, K. Jacobsen 1-(-1)
PASSING – Aberdeen, B. Beck, 1-5 0 12 yards, 2 ints, Johnson, 0-1-0 Firth, Gage Vasquez, 7-13-1, 77 yards
RECEIVING – Aberdeen, Taylor, 1-5 yards, Firth, Austin Jacobsen, 1-16, Wyatt Nelson, 5-45 yards, Kyle Jacobsen 1-8