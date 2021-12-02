FIRTH – One of the most anticipated opening boys’ basketball games of the the 2021-2022 season ended up on the schedule of the Firth Cougars when they opened play on Wednesday night against cross-county rival Aberdeen.
Both teams showed flashes of state tournament worthiness a year ago and neither team was successful in advancing to the prestigious tournament which annually decides the champion in all six classifications of competition held in Idaho.
There was hype on both sides of the mid-court line and both programs had touted the improvements and style of play that was to be seen on Wednesday and both coaches were correct in their assessment of their teams.
On Aberdeen’s side of things, expectations were that the team was not as tall or big on the inside, but were much more athletic and they were expected to be a very good shooting team. That played out as the Tigers would eventually hit for nine three-pointers in the first half of play and flew up and down the court like a relay squad from a very good track team.
On the Firth side of things, everything is built around discipline and that was immediately seen as the players on defense were moving all over the half-court, switching the players being guarded on the fly, contesting each and every shot and the rebounding was a team effort as bodies were flying all along the baseline as they scrambled to reach loose balls and loose rebounds.
The game began and within the first 15 seconds of play, the first three-pointer had gone through the nets for Aberdeen off the hands of Marshall Elliott, but was quickly countered when Firth’s Austin Jacobsen got a long three to go to tie the score. And that was the way the first quarter would go, although Firth was working the ball inside for more layups rather than settling for three point attempts from beyond the arc.
When the buzzer sounded to end the first eight minutes of play, the score was tied at 20, as both teams were shooting at a high level. For Aberdeen, three of those shots were from three point land, while Firth was working the boards and getting the running game going early on.
Defense started to show more in the second quarter than the first, and the tempo of play slowed quite a bit, but the points were still pouring in for both teams.
A bit of a run by Firth in the closing minutes of the second period would allow them to take a four-point lead into the locker room for the intermission. The score was Firth 35, Aberdeen 31.
The first half of play showed that Firth’s ability to stay within the game plan was working and Aberdeen’s ability to hit the three was keeping them in the game.
The second half showed Firth with a renewed commitment to rebounding and controlling the tempo of the game and point by point, they began to extend the lead. At one point, the Cougars had increased the lead to eight points, before Aberdeen was able to trim the lead to just four points on the strength of a pair of three-point shots, book-ending a nice driving layup by Kyle Jacobsen.
At the end of three periods, the score stood at Firth 50, Aberdeen 46.
The final stanza showed the fatigue starting to set in for Aberdeen, which was only fitting considering the pace of the contest to this point, and Firth using the defensive speed provided by the bench and specifically that of senior Sam Park, who sparked the team with his play from off the bench, sank his free throws down the stretch and contributed a couple of big shots from the floor. The cohesiveness of the unit from the first player to the 10th player was at a very high level, especially for the first game of the year.
When the final buzzer sounded to end the contest, it was Firth 66, Aberdeen 56.
Next up for Firth will be a two-game road trip to Melba and Fruitland on Friday and Saturday, while Aberdeen will be back in action on Saturday when they head to Declo to take on the Hornets. Declo opened the season with a five-point victory over Gooding on Wednesday night.
ABERDEEN 20 11 15 10 — 56
FIRTH 20 15 15 16 — 66
Individual scoring:
Aberdeen (56): Brody Beck, 10; Seth Hall, 16; Ramiro Juarez, 4; Marshall Elliott, 5; Justus Bright, 14; Cale Adamson, 2; Gage Driscoll, 5
Firth (66): Sam Park, 10; Cooper Leslie, 5; Austin Jacobsen, 12; Bridger Holley, 6; Kyle Jacobsen, 17