FIRTH – The Firth Cougars began the second year of the second era of the Scott Adams tenure as the head coach of the boys’ basketball program Wednesday night when they invited the Aberdeen Tigers to town for a friendly inter-conference match-up of state playoff contenders.
The Tigers sport a flashy, three-point shooting guard in Justus Bright and a tall but lanky post player in Cory Rowbury who is listed on the program at 6’8”, but looks more like 6’5” and is thin as a rail. It is estimated that Rowbury weighs in at about 190 wringing wet.
The Cougars sent out a lineup with a trio of seniors who all benefited from last year under Adams’ guidance, including post player Taedyn Jacobsen, Kaden Arave, and point guard Jaxon Howell.
The Tigers promptly went to work, not on the inside, but the outside, as the tall post player Rowbury immediately showed off his outside shooting ability by hitting a three ball and just like that, the Tigers were in front 3-2. The opening quarter ended up being nothing like the rest of the game, although Aberdeen kept hitting the long ball to stay within reach of the Cougars, who were playing or trying to play Cougar basketball. The end result of the quarter was a one-point lead for Aberdeen at 7-6, but the battle won did not lead to a war being won as the Cougars quickly took control in the second period on their way to a 45-29 season opening win.
The Cougars took control in the second period with their slashing and driving style of ball with use of the backdoor, outscoring the Tigers by a 15-4 margin and went to halftime ahead by 10 points at 21-11.
“The key word for tonight is trust,” Adams said. “A key part of our style of play is to trust each other and know that the plays we are running require trust between players and trust between the players and coaches. We have only had a few practices to get ready and we have a tough week this week with three games, two of them against some heavyweights from the Treasure Valley on Friday and Saturday. Our work is cut out for us.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers were quickly getting into foul trouble trying to contain the quicker Cougars. Both Bright and Rowbury went to the bench with four fouls and they were soon joined there by Seth Hall and the Cougars were able to take advantage of the moves to extend the lead back out to double digits, after the Tigers made a short run at them.
The third quarter saw Firth outscore Aberdeen by a 14-8 margin and the lead was 35-19 with only eight minutes left to play.
The Tigers weren’t done as they re-inserted both Bright and Rowbury into the lineup and the pair each hit a three ball to cut into the lead, but the Cougars went to their motion game and that gave them some lay-up opportunities that were converted, order was re-established just like that, and the game was all but over.
With a double digit lead, the Cougars then went a bit more deliberate and were able to seal the win.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Jacobsen with 16 points.
Leading the way for Aberdeen was Rowbury with 16 points while Bright chipped in with 7 points and five steals.
Firth will be right back at home today, as they will host highly touted Cole Valley Christian in a 7:30 contest. Cole Valley has yet to play a game this season, but qualified for the state 2A tournament a year ago, winning their first game before losing two straight.
Aberdeen, now 0-1 on the year, will be pitted against the defending 2A state champions when they play North Fremont tonight as well.
Aberdeen 7 4 8 10 — 29
Firth 6 15 14 10 — 45
Aberdeen (29): Brody Beck 4; Seth Hall 2; Justus Bright 7; Cory Rowbury 16.
Firth (45): Kaden Arave 4; Jaxon Howell 3; Cooper Leslie 2; Austin Jacobsen 6; Bridger Holley 4; Taedyn Jacobsen 16; Kamren Longhurst 2; Athan Blonquist 8.