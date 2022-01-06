FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars continue down the road to becoming a solid basketball team and that effort took a big step forward with their Tuesday night game against Bear Lake, beating the Bears 55-50.
A game originally scheduled for Dec. 29 was postponed until Tuesday and the Lady Cougars showed the extra few days of practice were more than beneficial as they came out firing and connecting from the field.
Led by the 22 points from point guard Daytona Folkman, the Lady Cougars showed once again that this is a team that is getting better and better and that the youth on the team are growing up right in front of our very own eyes.
“The team tonight took a big step forward, offensively, defensively and in rebounding,” coach Sharla Cook said. “In all phases of the game, we took steps forward, building on our confidence and getting us better prepared for the upcoming Nuclear Conference battles our conference always brings us at this time of the year.”
With Folkman leading the way, the Lady Cougars also got big time help from the likes of Macie Mecham, who had a strong game rebounding, Emrey Guthrie on the boards and scoring, and Bridget Leslie and Rylee Nielsen scoring. It was a great team effort.
With the win, the Lady Cougars move their season record to 4-10 on the season. They are currently in second place in the Nuclear Conference with a 1-1 record.
Bear Lake falls to 4-8 on the year.
Next up for Firth was a Thursday night contest against Ririe in Ririe with a scheduled first tip at 7:30 p.m. The game will be a battle for first place in the Nuclear Conference as Ririe leads the way with a 2-0 record.