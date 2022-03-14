FIRTH – The Nuclear Conference has announced its all-conference girls’ basketball performers for 2021-22 and while this was a rebuilding year for Firth, they placed six players on the all-conference Team, a very good showing for a sophomore-dominated team.
The respect given to the Lady Cougars was in part due to an upset win over Ririe who boasted the player of the year and two other members of the team on the first team.
There were four other members of the Ririe team who received all-conference honors.
For the Lady Cougars, sophomore Daytona Folkman was named to the first team.
Bridget Leslie, another sophomore, was named to the second team.
Being named to the Honorable mention team from Firth were Emrey Guthrie, another sophomore, junior Rilee Neilson, sophomore Macie Mecham and sophomore Piper Clayson.
With that kind of representation, the Firth campus is excited about the prospects for next season, when the Lady Cougars will return their top players across the board plus injured Kurdy Jolley who was lost for the season in the very first game of the year. That is a lot of experience coming back which bodes well for the Lady Cougars and their chances for a Nuclear Conference championship.
Following is the complete list of all-conference performers for the Nuclear Conference.