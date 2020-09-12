BLACKFOOT – It was a mixed bag of results for Bingham County teams in football on Friday night, as several of the schools were on the road for tune-ups before heading into conference play in the coming weeks.
One such contest was between a pair of unbeaten teams in Aberdeen and South Fremont who were both 2-0 entering the game. The two teams hooked up with high expectations, but it was the 3A Cougars from South Fremont that got the better of the 2A Tigers from Aberdeen.
SOUTH FREMONT 49, ABERDEEN 22
At South Fremont, Aberdeen missed opportunities and fell from the ranks of the unbeaten.
“(South Fremont) is a very good football team and we just made too many mistakes tonight,” Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. “Their quarterback is probably the best quarterback we’ve ever played or coached against.”
The Tigers had opportunities early, stopping the Cougars on the first drive of the game. Aberdeen then drove down itself, but the Tigers fumbled inside the South Fremont 10-yard line.
Down 20-6 at halftime, Aberdeen (2-1) got another stop and scored to start the second half, but couldn’t close any further.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Soda Springs next week, but that game has been canceled as the Soda Springs team is self-isolating after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
JEROME 19, SHELLEY 14
The newfound confidence of the Shelley Russets was put to the test on Friday night as they traveled to Jerome for an inter-conference match-up between 4A rivals. The Russets never did quite get their offense on track in the contest and when the Tigers of Jerome scored their third touchdown, they couldn’t quite get an offsetting score to balance things out. One good thing for both teams is they were able to showcase a defense that will speak of more wins down the road.
The Russets will be back in action on Friday with a home contest against Canyon Ridge from the Twin Falls area. Canyon Ridge will bring an 0-3 record into the contest which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Shelley High School.
Shelley will be 1-2 entering the game before they begin conference play the following week against Hillcrest. The Russets would like nothing else than to get a win as they head to conference play.
FIRTH 42, BEAR LAKE 19
The Firth Cougars made it two wins in a row with a road game against the Bear Lake Bears on Friday night.
After solving some offensive problems against Soda Springs a week earlier, the Cougars were able to hone those skills against the Bears as they prepare for the upcoming Nuclear Conference games that begin in two weeks against Ririe.
Next week will be a battle of Cougars as Firth will travel to St. Anthony for a game with South Fremont, who is 3-0 on the year after a big win over Aberdeen. It should be a great battle between two fine quarterbacks in the game that will be on Friday at 7 p.m. in St. Anthony.
Following that, the Firth Cougars will continue a rough series of games on the road as they will go to Ririe for their third straight road game in the first five games of the season.