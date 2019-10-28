TERRETON – The going was not easy when the Nuclear Conference cross country teams descended upon West Jefferson High School for the District 6 championships on Oct. 23 with qualifying to the 2A state championships at stake.
Of course, the cross country course at West Jefferson High School is demanding, but even more so might have been the boys’ and girls’ teams from Salmon High School.
It has been a different kind of year for the Firth Cougars with a mixture of injuries and departures that have kept the teams from reaching their full potential.
This cross country meet was no exception as the Lady Cougars in particular were missing their top runner in Cassi Robbins. Robbins, a multiple state champion in track, gives the Firth Lady Cougars credibility and leadership if nothing else and missing her presence costs the team dearly.
Salmon easily won the boys’ division with a score of 21 points, followed by North Fremont with 54 points, Firth with 65 points, and Ririe with 103 points.
For the girls’ side of things, Salmon led the way with 46 points, Ririe was second with 63 points, West Jefferson with 77 points, Firth with 81, points and North Fremont with 88 points.
As far as individuals go, Firth did have two qualifiers to the state championships in Caleb Gardner, who posted a time of 17:21.0, good enough to place eighth overall and secure a berth in the Nov. 2 state finals.
For the girls, Nicole McKinnon posted a time of 22:12.7, good enough for 10th place overall and she also secured a berth in the state finals.
The 2A girls’ race is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the 2A boys’ race scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Both races will take place at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.