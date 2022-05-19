NAMPA — In a game that took place at Nampa Christian High School Thursday, the Firth Cougars rallied in the top of the seventh inning to tie and then scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to edge the Wendell Trojans 6-5 in the opening round of the 2A state baseball tournament.
Firth had their chances in the early going to score, but just couldn’t get a run across the plate as the defense for Wendell stood tall and the two teams began what would be a great pitchers’ duel for most of the contest.
The two starters matched pitch for pitch through the first five innings, with Wendell holding a slim 2-0 lead.
The Cougars were riding the strong right arm of pitcher Nate Park, who gave up a pair of unearned runs through those five innings before his team would push a run across the plate to close the gap to 2-1 as the teams headed to the seventh inning.
Firth got another run across the plate to tie the score and when reliever Strider Perry came in to hold the Trojans at bay, the two teams would head into extra innings tied at 2 runs apiece.
That is when the Cougars’ offense came alive. They would end up pushing four runs across to take a 6-2 lead and headed out to play defense and seal the game for the win and advancement in the tournament.
Wendell wasn’t having any of it and quickly struck for a pair of runs so head coach Rigo Vasquez summoned in center fielder Burton Park to close out the contest.
Park would strike out both of the Trojans he faced, sealing the win for Firth.
Firth will play in the second round on Friday when they face Melba in a 2:30 p.m. contest, also to be played at Nampa Christian High School.
In other opening round action in state baseball, the Snake River Panthers fell to old nemesis Sugar-Salem in the 3A tournament and will play a consolation game at 10 a.m. at Northwest Nazarene University.