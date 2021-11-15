ASHTON — The Firth Cougars met up with the North Fremont Huskies for the second year in a row in the 2A state football semifinals, and for the second year in a row, they came away victorious with a hard fought, 12-8 win against the homestanding Huskies.
Two huge keys from the game happened on the opening drives of each half.
Firth won the toss to start the game and deferred, which is normal these days, but their pooch kick went right into the hands of the Huskies’ best player, Jordan Lenz, and he promptly took it down to the 35 yard line of the Cougars.
Firth huddled up and just flat refused to allow the Huskies to get a first down. They stopped the Huskies flat in their tracks, not on just one or two downs, but for all four as North Fremont went for the first down on fourth and three and actually lost yardage.
That enabled the Cougars to take the ball and promptly march the other direction. The Cougars were picking up chunks of yardage, but they were also using up the clock and by the time they got down inside the 10 yard line, there was only 6:24 left in the opening stanza. That is when Firth’s quarterback, Gage Vasquez, connected with fleet footed running back Burton Park on a nine-yard touchdown pass giving the Cougars a 6-0 lead as the point after kick was no good.
The two teams would go back and forth, mostly trying to get a first down when they came upon a fourth down try, but also occasionally attempting a punt, though the kicking game struggled for both teams on the afternoon.
By the time the clock ran out in the second period and the two teams went to the intermission, the clock seemed frozen in time with Firth showing 6 and the Huskies 0 and the Cougars were to receive the second half kickoff.
The two teams lined up to begin the second half and the Huskies kicked off, sending a bit of a squib kick toward the Cougars, who were more than content to just fall on the ball and not try and do something foolish with it.
That is what started the second big part of the game. The Cougars began doing what they do best, run the ball, mixed in with a pass or two along the way.
The Cougars were chewing up the field, five yards here, six yards there, an occasional pass play on a screen or into the flat for good measure and they just marched down the field. With only 3:57 left in the third quarter, after chewing up over eight minutes of the period, Vasquez did the hard part, taking the ball into the end zone from three yards out for Firth’s second score of the game. That made the score 12-0 and the two-point conversion came up short, but then again, the game had been shortened considerably and the Cougars found that the clock was in their corner for the remainder of the game.
Midway through the fourth quarter, North Fremont finally caught a break. Following a couple of questionable calls and explanations of those calls, the Huskies were facing a third and goal from the 18, when do-everything back Jordan Lenz found A J Hill on the goal line and Hill went up and snagged the ball out of the air between two Firth defenders, pushing off in the process, but coming down with the ball for a touchdown. With the two-point conversion, the Huskies closed the gap to 12-8, with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation.
The two teams each had a chance with the ball and couldn’t score or get the clock down to zero and the Huskies had one final chance. The Cougars dug in, relied on their stunningly active defensive line and linebacker corps to stop the Huskies on four straight plays, taking over the ball.
There was a mere minute left in the contest and no timeouts so the Cougars simply went into a victory formation, running the clock out and securing the win for the second year in a row.
The Cougars will face off against West Side, who will be looking for their third straight unbeaten season and state championship when the two teams meet on Thursday night at Holt Arena at 9 p.m.