FIRTH – Firth High School girls’ soccer is on the move upward if last year was any indication. The one thing that might hold the team back is the fact that they have to play in a 3A league and face so many teams that have more available players than do the Cougars.
The Cougars, under head coach Hailey Wilde, are overcoming those obstacles and seem to be attracting more and more athletes to the program.
This year, the Cougars will begin the season on Aug. 28 with a match at Marsh Valley and they will conclude things with a road game against Teton, one of those 3A conference match-ups that the Cougars will just have to learn how to handle.
In between will be a dozen tough battles to play and win.
The Cougars should see more improvement as they keep adding pieces to the puzzle this year and get better and stronger and faster and learn more about the game. It is a learning process, but one that the Cougars appear to be up for.
Firth’s schedule is as follows:
• Wednesday, August 28 Marsh Valley AWAY 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, September 3 Marsh Valley HOME 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, September 7 Aberdeen HOME 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, September 10 Sugar-Salem AWAY 4:30 p.m.
• Thursday, September 12 South Fremont AWAY 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, September 14 Malad HOME 11 a.m.
• Thursday, September 19 North Fremont AWAY 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, September 21 Aberdeen AWAY 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, September 24 Teton HOME 4:00 p.m.
• Thursday, September 26 Sugar-Salem HOME 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, October 1 South Fremont HOME 4 p.m.
• Saturday, October 5 Malad AWAY 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, October 8 North Fremont HOME 4:30 p.m.
• Thursday, October 10 Teton AWAY 4 p.m.
• District TBA TBA TBA
• State TBA TBA TBA