FIRTH – When you begin talking about athletes that are up and coming, there is a tendency to maybe look at their current accomplishments instead of what some of their potential might be. That is the case with this week’s edition of the Star of Tomorrow.
When I sat down and talked to Athan Blonquist, it wasn’t about the current sport he was in, which was track and field, but more about what he expected down the road in maybe a couple of other sports, namely football and basketball.
Now that is pretty gutsy for a freshman, soon to be a sophomore, especially in sports that have been staples for Firth High School.
Firth has been to the state football playoffs for a number of years and there will be expectations that they will go again this year, even with a new coach and having to replace a fairly good senior class of players.
The expectations in basketball may even be greater as seven-time state champion coach Scott Adams returns to the helm of the program and no matter what he inherits for players, it will be expected that the Cougars will be part of the talk when it comes to championships.
Blonquist fully expects to be in the conversation in both sports when they kick off their seasons this coming school year.
Blonquist has just finished a track season where he excelled in four events. He ran the 100, 200, participated in the high jump and the long jump. His stride and speed indicates that he might even find the 400 to his liking results-wise, but he scoffs at the idea and would rather concentrate only on the events he wants to run.
He had the second-fastest time in the Nuclear Conference for freshmen in the 100 meters at 12.34, the fastest time in the 200 meters for freshmen at 24.90, he had the third-highest height in the high jump at 5’ 2” and the second-longest leap in the the long jump at 16’ 10.5“.
Those are all reasonable marks for a freshman, but the problem that he might face down the road is that those freshmen around him will be improving, just like he expects to, but what if they mature faster than Blonquist does? He may have to adjust his thought process and accept some help and guidance along the way, something that he has been reluctant to do thus far.
Blonquist’s first words out of his mouth following a race has always been “I know what I did wrong” and that just won’t do as he progresses as an athlete. He will have to accept help when it is offered or the unlimited potential may quickly become a ceiling that he creates for himself.
Blonquist is a talented athlete, there is no question about it, or he wouldn’t be our Star of Tormorrow for this week.
How far he can go may come down to how much input he accepts from his coaches and parents as he matures. The great athlete accepts help whenever it is offered. The good athlete often does it on his own and tops out before he should.