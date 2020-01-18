FIRTH – 2019 Idaho 2A volleyball state champion coach Elda Park of Firth High School has been named the Idaho 2A coach of the year by the Idaho Coaches Association.
Park, who has won a number of consecutive Nuclear Conference championships, won her first state championship last fall with her Lady Cougars.
The Cougars swept through conference and district tournament play without losing a single set. They entered the state tournament on a roll and the streak continued through their first two matches at the state tournament.
Facing longtime nemesis Malad in the semifinals, they dispatched that team in 3-1 fashion, before meeting New Plymouth in the finals and dispatching that team by the same 3-1 margin.
Her Firth team dominated the Nuclear Conference all-conference team including the player of the year in Hailey Gee.
She will return most of her starters and reserves for next year as she attempts to win consecutive titles, something that the Lady Cougars have never done in volleyball.