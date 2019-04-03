FIRTH – Firth Cougar senior Grayson Nelson has made his choice and has committed to Columbia Basin Junior College in Pasco, Washington. Nelson celebrated the signing of his letter of intent to attend Columbia Basin beginning in August.
“It just seemed like a good fit for me,” Nelson said. “They offered me a full tuition scholarship and I will also be eligible for some work study and it will fulfill a dream for me to play college basketball.”
The out of state tuition, worth in the neighborhood of $6,200, will get Nelson on the road to his higher education. Nelson plans on studying Geometric Engineering which is the precursor to surveying.
“I like the campus and the little bit of playing with the current players was very much to my liking,” Nelson said. “I got a chance to meet some of the players and Coach Garcia and my visit was very good.”
Nelson is expected to play either a 4 or 3 in the Hawks program. Columbia Basin had a 5-23 record this past season and will look to build on that with a strong recruiting class.
“Hopefully I will be able to get in, work hard on my game, and make a contribution right away,” Nelson said. “I would like to be able to move on to the next level when I am done with my first two years of play.”
Nelson was a four year letterman at Firth, where he led the team in scoring and rebounding this past season.