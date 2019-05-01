FIRTH – The Firth Cougar baseball team is pretty good. Good enough to have posted an 18-2 record on the season and a spot in the semi-finals of the Nuclear Conference tournament, with a berth at the state tournament on the line.
The impressive thing about the Cougars has been the way their pitching staff has mowed down the opposition.
In the 20 games they have played, they have posted 10 shutouts. That is 10 games out of 20, where they have not allowed a single runner to cross home plate. Who does that? Not any major league team, no college team, and from what I can see, nobody in Idaho high school baseball either.
Eleven schools in the 2A division haven’t even won 10 games, let alone posted shutouts in their games.
The closest anyone in 2A has come is conference rival Challis-Mackay, who has posted five shutouts this season. Nobody else is even close.
The four starters — Trevor Gemar, Kai Park, Grayson Nelson and staff ace Ben Park — have taken turns posting the shutouts. Kai Park and Trevor Gemar have three each, Nelson and Ben Park have two each, and the most impressive thing has been the way that they have done it.
They have also done things in multiples. Following Kai Park’s first shutout, the Cougars went three games before they posted another. What followed was four straight games where they shut out their opponents. Ben Park had a one-hitter, Kai Park then had a two-hitter, Nelson another one-hitter, and Gemar had a two-hitter. They weren’t just shutting out teams, they were daring them to even get hits.
That string of four shutouts was followed by a couple of near-misses, where they only gave up one run, including a game against rival Challis-Mackay. Then came a game where they got a bit sloppy defensively, and they gave up five runs to Declo.
Not to worry, because the Cougars went on another string of shut-outs, one each by Kai Park, Ben Park and Nelson.
Then came a road trip and a loss to Challis-Mackay, which broke a 14-game winning streak. Gemar asked for and got the ball for the next game, a road game in Salmon. All Gemar did was to throw a one-hitter, striking out eight and did it on only 85 pitches. Four days later, in the opening game of the District 6 tournament, Gemar wanted the ball again. On a strict pitch count, Gemar was not sharp at the beginning, giving up a pair of hits in the top of the first, but escaped when his defense was able to turn a double play behind him to get him out of the inning with a run scoring. Gemar did the rest, as he only gave one additional hit on the game, striking out seven and earning another complete game shut-out, the team’s second in a row, both pitched by Gemar.
“I am just trying to do my part, and following the lead of the seniors on the team,” Gemar said. “The seniors have been pitching great and I am just trying to do my part.”
The other three also defer credit right back to Gemar.
“We kind of learned about this team a year ago at the state tournament,” Nelson said. “We watched Trevor pitch a one-hitter and earn All-State honors for it, and we all knew that we needed to step up and compete and do the same as he had done.”
The whole team has stepped up and when asked about what they had to do, Ben and Kai Park both had comments.
“I knew that the team needed me to be the best player I could be,” Ben Park said. “I worked on my game and also spent time helping some of the younger players become better. That has been a key to our team.”
“We knew that all of us that are seniors had an opportunity to do something special,” Kai Park said. “We have all worked hard to make sure that this season was the best that we could be. We have had some bumps, but we always rebound and play better.”
One of the things that has stood out has been the way that the pitchers have been able to work with and bring along the team’s catcher, Kimball Williams.
“We all needed to have somebody behind the plate that was solid and helped us during the game,” Nelson said. “Kimball has worked hard and we know we can count on him to catch what we throw, even if we miss our mark and he has developed into the best catcher in our league and maybe in the state. He has been the real difference for us.”
Whatever has motivated these four pitcher, they have been nothing short of spectacular this season.
If these four can continue their stellar pitching, the top is probably where they will end up. They have some work to do as they will face their nemesis in Challis-Mackay on Friday, and most likely they will cross paths at least one more time after that before the state tournament.