NAMPA – The Idaho state wrestling tournament can be a very intimidating place to participate in the sport of wrestling and that can be attested to by the young wrestlers from Firth. All of them except maybe freshman Gage Vasquez.
In his first year of high school athletics, Vasquez has shown that he is a budding star in football and he was named as a “Star of Tomorrow” for his heroics on the gridiron.
Faced with a choice between basketball and wrestling, Vasquez dwelt on the decision for about a week before announcing that he would be wrestling.
That proved to be a prudent decision on his part as he became a freshman state champion at 113 pounds in the 2A classification.
This was not a fluke in any way, shape or form for the young grappler. Vasquez finished the year with a record of 45-8 and was the top seed in his weight class. He worked his way through the bracket, picking up pins in his first three matches to reach the finals against junior Dax Blackmon of Declo, who had posted a record of 40-18 on the year.
The finals was really no contest as Vasquez beat Blackmon by the final score of 8-1, jumping for joy when the final buzzer sounded, giving him Firth’s first state champion in a number of years. It was also the first state champion for new Cougar coach James Huml who took over the reigns from legendary coach Kent Taylor this year.
Vasquez, who comes from a long line of athletes, will now set his sights on baseball as he attempts to become a varsity player in three sports as a freshman.
As a team, the Cougars were a very respectable 11th in the team standings and only had seven wrestlers who made the trip to Nampa for the tournament.
Ririe was the state champion for the sixth year in a row with a total of 245 points. New Plymouth finished second with 199 points and Declo was third with 132 points.
Firth finished with 76 points.
The other members of the Firth team who traveled to Nampa for state included Jaime Ortiz, who finished third at 220 pounds, and Nicholas Perkins who was fourth at 152 pounds. Alex Vasquez competed at 120 pounds, Dustin Bartausky, Brandon Richards and Joshua Jolley all competed but did not place. Of the seven wrestlers who went to state from Firth, only Dustin Bartausky and Joshua Jolley are seniors, so the future appears bright for the young Cougars.
The complete team scoring is listed below.
113 — Gage Vasquez (45-8) placed 1st and scored 27.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 45-8 won by fall over Francisco Diaz (Wendell) 14-16 (Fall 1:13). Quarterfinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 45-8 won by tech fall over Brian Ferguson (Ririe) 27-16 (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0)). Semifinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 45-8 won by fall over Ben Wray (Malad) 41-15 (Fall 2:19). 1st Place Match — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 45-8 won by decision over Dax Blackmon (Declo) 40-18 (Dec 8-1).
152 — Nicholas Perkins (44-12) placed 4th and scored 15.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 44-12 won by tech fall over Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) 22-15 (TF-1.5 3:56 (17-1)). Quarterfinal — Tyson Thacker (Ririe) 28-2 won by decision over Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 44-12 (Dec 5-4). Cons. Round 2 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 44-12 won by decision over Sean Larsen (Orofino) 21-18 (Dec 9-6).