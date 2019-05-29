BLACKFOOT – This season may be one of those rebuilding years for the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team.
There is a core of players from this spring’s Blackfoot High School team, a couple of good looking players from Firth and Snake River, and of course the usual assortment of players that have been called up from the BHS junior varsity team to complete the roster.
One of the new players that will be on the squad is Kimball Williams, who played for Firth High School this spring, a team that went 25-5 on the year and advanced to the 2A state baseball tournament.
Williams played every inning of the season at catcher for the Cougars, and when he is in the game you can count on him to hustle. He will hustle on every play, running to first base with the batter when there aren’t runners on the base paths. He will run out every ball that he hits into the infield and force the defense to play the ball. He can bunt and do some of the little things that are needed to become a winning team.
He will also play any position that coach Liam Pope will need him to play, including relief pitcher, something he hasn’t done for nearly two years.
“The first thing that I noticed about the game when I made the team was the speed,” Kimball Williams said. “Everything is faster. The pitching, the runners, the pace of play. Everything is faster and that will be my biggest adjustment, catching up to the speed.”
Hustle and willingness to do the little things will help Williams make that transition from small school ball to Blackfoot Legion baseball, but with his willingness to put in the time and his hustle, he will make those adjustments.
Kimball made the adjustment to play catcher in order to allow another player to be more productive on his Firth team a couple of years ago.
Ben Park was the best player on the Firth team and the team’s catcher. By making the move to catcher, Williams allowed Park to move to shortstop which shored up the infield for Firth. Williams is that kind of player and one that will do anything to help the team win ball games.
He has even been willing to be a relief pitcher and made his first appearance on Monday when the Broncos played against Idaho Falls.
“I struggled a bit, but it was more nerves than anything,” Williams said. “I warmed up pretty well, but I didn’t adjust to the umpires very well and I think that they were squeezing me a bit with the strike zone. I will adjust to that next time.”
In addition to being a likely candidate to be the backup catcher and catch the second games of doubleheaders, Williams can also play the corners in the outfield and be a relief pitcher and as years in the past have proven, you can never have enough pitching in American Legion baseball.
Williams is also a pretty good all-around athlete.
He has played and started for the Firth High School football team as a free safety, and will likely be a starter for next year’s basketball team at one of the guard positions.
Williams is very coachable, which makes him even more valuable to any team he plays for. He is also very willing to not only listen to his coaching staff, but tries to implement everything they ask him to do on the field.
“I know that I can bunt, but my overall hitting can use some work and I am willing to put in the time to become a better hitter by working in the batting cage as much as I can,” Williams said. “It won’t take me long to adjust to the speed of the pitchers, but I want to get better at hit-and-run opportunities and going to the opposite field more to be able to move the runners up.”
With everything else he has going on this summer, Williams is sure to stay busy. Optional practices and camps have already started for football and basketball and with the baseball schedule at its usual hectic pace, he will be doing something athletic every day of the week.