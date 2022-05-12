FIRTH – From the start of the season, there have been a lot of people that have touted the Firth Cougars as one of the best baseball teams in the state of Idaho, not just in the 2A classification, but in the entire state.
That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but the Cougars are blazing their way through the District 6, 2A Nuclear Conference like they are on a mission.
They completed an 8-0 regular season schedule and are mowing down the competition in the District 6 tournament as well.
They are now 2-0 in tournament play and have a spot in the conference title game against the Challis-Mackay team, whom they have already beaten three times, by scores of 7-2, 12-1, and most recently 13-7. That is a lot of runs scored and some pretty good pitching that has taken place for the Cougars, a team built on speed and defense and solid pitching. They have outscored the primary competition by a total of 32-10, and none of the games has been as close as the score might indicate. The Cougars are just that good.
The most recent game against Challis-Mackay is only an indication of how good they may be.
On May 9, in the semifinals of the conference tournament, the Cougars flew from the gates and opened up an 11-1 lead after only three innings. In all, they banged out 14 hits in the game, scoring 13 runs and despite committing four errors, were never threatened by the Challis-Mackay team. They are pretty good.
They are not built around a single player, take one out of the game and three others will step up to fill the gap. Monday’s game is a prime example. Firth’s leading hitter, Sam Park, did not have a hit in the game, but he did score three runs. Nathan Park stepped up with four hits and four runs batted in to fill in the gap, along with three hits from Alex Vasquez, who had six runs batted in as well. Gage and Darrell Vasquez also had a pair of hits each. They can attack you from anywhere in the lineup and they do it game after game.
All that offense and we haven’t event talked about pitching.
Starter Nathan Park went four innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs in the game while striking out four. Burton Park and Strider Perry had the mop-up duties in this game, going the final three innings with a combined two hits, no earned runs and striking out a pair of Challis-Mackay hitters. The pitching is just that good.
The same two teams will be back at it for the fourth time this season when they play for the Nuclear Conference championship on Friday afternoon with a first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
If Firth wins as expected, they will likely be the second seed at the state tournament behind Nampa Christian, while Challis-Mackay will be the second representative from the conference into the state tournament.
The state tournament will be hosted this year by Nampa Christian, who is likely to be the top seed in the tournament with their 24-2 record.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 001 120 3 — 7 6 2
FIRTH 434 020 X — 13 12 4
Batting — Challis-Mackay
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .310 35 29 6 9 5
2 Averie Robles (Sr) .667 4 3 1 2 1
10 Angel Mercado (Fr) 4 4 0 0
11 Jacen Farr (Fr) 4 2
12 James Wilson (Jr) .500 3 2 1 1
14 Brayden Ollar (Fr) .333 4 3 1 1
15 Wiley Turek (Jr) 3 3
22 R J Phillips (Sr) .500 4 4 2 2 1
23 Jarett Ollar (Sr) .333 4 3 1 1 1
27 Ruger Nicholls (Fr) .500 4 4 1 2 1
55 Kole Hansen (Fr) 1 1
Batting – Firth
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .452 37 31 13 14 13
1 Sam Park (Sr) .000 4 1 3 0 0
2 Darrell Vasquez .500 4 4 0 2 0
3 Nathan Park 1.000 4 4 1 4 4
4 Burton Park .250 4 4 0 1 1
5 Cooper Leslie .333 3 0 1 1
10 Strider Perry .333 4 3 1 1 1
11 Gage Vasquez .500 5 4 3 2 0
12 A. Vasquez .750 4 4 3 3 6
13 Gabe Nelson .000 4 4 0 0 0
14 Wyatt Nelson 0 0 2 0 0
Pitching – Challis-Mackay
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 10.50 1 3 1
11 Jacen Farr (Fr) 9.33 1
12 James Wilson (Jr) 4.20 1
14 Brayden Ollar (Fr) 21.00 1 1 1
Pitching – Firth
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 3.00 1 0 1 0
3 Nathan Park 5.25 1 0 1 0
4 Burton Park 0.00 0 0 1 0
10 Strider Perry 0.00 0 0 1 0
Challis-Mackay – Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 6 12 13 9 5 2
11 Jacen Farr (Fr) 3 6 6 4 2 1
12 James Wilson (Jr) 1.2 2 1 1 1
14 Brayden Ollar (Fr) 1.1 4 6 4 2 1
Firth – Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 6 7 3 5 6
3 Nathan Park 4 4 3 3 2 4
4 Burton Park .1 0 0 0 0 0
10 Strider Perry 2.2 2 4 0 3 2
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com