FIRTH – If you have ever wondered about how to get your youngster started in basketball, what better thing could you do than to have them start with a seven-time state boys’ basketball champion coach?
Firth High School coach Scott Adams has announced his Firth Cougars Youth Basketball Camp that will begin on June 3 and run through June 6.
The camp is designed for boys and girls in grades 3-5 with a second camp for kids in grades 6-8.
The camp will be designed for all fundamental aspects of the game such as defense, shooting, passing, dribbling, offensive skills and more. There will also be games that will be played each day of the camp. Each person in the camp will participate on a team.
Special awards will be given out to camp attendees including 1 on 1 champion, 3 on 3 champion, hot shot champion, and free throw champion. These awards will be given at each level and every day. Each participant will also receive a T-shirt.
You can pre-register and save some money. Cost for the camp is $40 if you pre-register, $45 if you wait to pay at the camp.
Level one campers, those in grades 3-5, will play from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. each day, June 3-6 at the Firth High School gymnasium.
Level two campers, those in grades 6-8, will play from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day, June 3-6 at the Firth High School gymnasium.
Pre-register by contacting Adams at (208) 757-3802 or (208) 357-3894.