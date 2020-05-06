FIRTH – The Firth Boys Basketball Team Camp for 2020 has been set for June 1-4 at Firth High School.
The camp will be conducted by the Firth coaching staff of head coach Scott Adams and assistant coaches Anderson, Chapman, and Leslie.
This camp will be for grades 9-12 (grade that you will be enrolled in for the 2020-21 season)
Incoming juniors and seniors will be scheduled for 4:15–6:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
Incoming freshmen and sophomores will be scheduled for 6:15-8:15 p.m. also at the high school gymnasium.
All fundamentals will be touched upon such as defense, shooting, passing, dribbling, offensives skills, etc. The offensive and defensive schemes of the basketball program will be taught to each player, getting them ready for summer tournaments as well as the next season. 5 on 5 games will be played each day.
Firth has won district championships in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
State champions were recorded in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2014 and 2016
Contact coach Adams for further information and get your athlete enrolled in the Firth Basketball Camp. Camp cost is only $20 and you may make the check out to Firth Boys Basketball.