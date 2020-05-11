FIRTH – A new year of Firth girls’ basketball is about to begin with the Firth girls’ basketball “Summer Ball” slated to begin on June 1.
Open gym will begin from 6-8 a.m., Monday through Friday. All high school eligible athletes are invited to attend.
The High School Girls’ Team camp will begin on June 8 and run through June 10 from 9-11 a.m. and all activities will be coordinated at the Firth High School gymnasium.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Firth High School head coach Sharla Cook and everyone is invited to attend and participate.