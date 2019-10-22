BLACKFOOT – Just as soon as you get used to following a group of runners who participate in cross country, we are at the time when the running gets serious and berths in the state championships are on the line.
It is district time and the local teams — Firth, Shelley, Blackfoot and Snake River — will all be lining up to try and claim their share of the spots available and they will all do it in differing ways.
The Nuclear Conference, aka the District 6 2A meet, will kick things off when they meet at West Jefferson High School today.
When you look at the 2A rankings in Idaho, you can’t help but notice that Soda Springs and Salmon are two of the highest ranked teams and they have been for some time. At least those two schools won’t face each other until the state meet next week at the Portneuf Wellness Center on Nov. 2.
This will likely be Salmon’s show, although there has been some improvement by North Fremont of late and the two teams will likely be first and second in this district.
Salmon is all but dominating, which is bad news for Firth, who continues to improve, but is not ready to challenge Salmon quite yet.
The Salmon boys’ team has six of the top nine runners in the district, so they will easily take the title and qualify the team for the state meet.
Included in that number is the top runner in junior Johnathon Simmons and he is a clear 30 seconds faster than the number two runner who hails from West Jefferson. Simmons is not only fast, he is versatile in his running ability, able to take it out early, or bide his time and demolish his foes in the later stages of his race.
Thirty seconds is a huge advantage, and Simmons hasn’t even run his best career time this season, so he could actually improve in this meet which would be great timing with state just around the corner.
Salmon’s other top runners include senior Andy Gebhardt, freshman Keller Brothers, junior Treygan Bragg, sophomore Nathan Deschaine and sophomore Micah Tolman. You can see how they dominate and there is only one senior among the group in Gebhardt, but he is a quality runner in his own right. Salmon just keeps plugging in additional runners each year and excels in the distance running events not only in cross country but also in track and field.
North Fremont will likely be second in the team standings and will be followed by Firth in third.
North Fremont has been on the improve and only has one senior among their top six runners, and they have the ability to place all six of those runners in the top 24 at the district meet. That may not sound so great, but when you consider that Salmon will occupy nine of those spots, there isn’t much left for the other schools that will be running. If a couple of the younger runners put things together, North Fremont will be second and will be able to take eight runners to state.
Firth is the question mark. They will have seven runners that will enter this meet ranked in the top 25 runners at district. With their youth, two freshmen, two sophomores and two juniors in those seven positions, they have the biggest upside and even small marks of improvement can mean a lot in these types of meets.
The second place team is very important for teams like North Fremont and Firth because it helps you get runners to the state meet and gain some needed experience. Just the fact that you can get eight runners as a team get you that much more experience for next year and sets the stage for track and field and summer practices which is where the most improvement can take place. It is like college football qualifying for a bowl game. You get additional team practices where non qualifying teams do not. That is big in running, just like it is in football!
Firth’s top runner is senior Caleb Gardner, and he is rated 11th in the district, but a 10-second improvement will get him up as high as seventh in the district and that would go a long way towards getting the team qualified for state.
For the girls’ side of things, it is a little more wide open. Salmon appears to have the edge as they have five runners ranked in the top 15 in the district. Firth is probably second with their top six runners ranked in the top 22, but that is hinged on the condition of their top runner Cassi Robbins participating and she has missed most of the last month with an injury. Firth has improved the most in the district, but their best may be yet to come as they do not have a senior among their top seven runners.
Ririe is strong with their top three runners, but there is a big drop off after that and they will need some help in order to crack the top three teams.
The girls’ side of things will come down to one or two points, most likely, with whichever team can show the most improvement from the regular season to now the one who will come out with the District 6 title.