FIRTH – The Firth Cougars Youth Basketball Camp will take center stage this week as seven-time state champion basketball coach Scott Adams sets the schedule.
The Cougars Youth Camp, designed for kids in grades 3-8, will be broken down into two different divisions, those in the third through the fifth grades and those in the sixth through the eighth grades.
The first group, those in the third through the fifth grades, will meet daily from 9-11:30 a.m. daily, Monday through Thursday.
The second group, those in the sixth through eighth grades, will meet daily from 1-3:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday.
The camp will cover all aspects of the game of basketball, from dribbling, passing, shooting, defensive and offensive skills and some basic plays that the players can use.
There will be one-on-one drills, three-on-three drills, and full court scrimmages daily and there will be daily awards earned by the players and awarded at the end of each session.
Cost of the camp is $40 if paid with pre-registration, or $45 if paid at the door on Monday.
Further information about the camp and details may be obtained by contacting Adams at (208) 757-3802 or (208) 357-3894.
Special awards will be presented for one-on-one champions, three-on-three champions, Hot Shot champion and free throw champion. Awards will be presented to each level of play and on a daily basis and all campers will receive a T-shirt.