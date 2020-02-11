CHALLIS – The Firth Cougars and the Shelley Russets both tuned up for next week’s district wrestling tournaments by competing in the Challis Invitational over the past weekend.
Ririe was the team winner, outdistancing the other 22 schools who participated.
Firth placed ninth in the tournament while Shelley finished up in 11th. Both were rewarded with some top finishes.
Team Scores:
1 — Ririe 213.0
2 — Minico 184.5
3 — Emmett 157.5
4 — Declo 150.5
5 — Grace 141.0
6 — South Fremont 125.0
7 — Teton 124.5
8 — Bonneville 119.0
9 — Firth 112.0
10 — Jerome 107.0
11 — Shelley 98.5
Firth Individuals
113 — Gage Vasquez (38-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 38-8 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 38-8 won by decision over Xavier Martinez (Minico) 10-8 (Dec 2-0). Quarterfinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 38-8 won by decision over Caleb Martin (Shelley) 18-10 (Dec 7-2). Semifinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 38-8 won in sudden victory — 1 over Dax Blackmon (Declo) 35-17 (SV-1 9-7). 1st Place Match — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 31-18 won in sudden victory — 1 over Gage Vasquez (Firth) 38-8 (SV-1 10-8).
152 — Nicholas Perkins (37-9) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 37-9 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 37-9 won by major decision over Conner May (Wood River) 19-10 (MD 15-3). Quarterfinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 37-9 won by fall over Gavin Harris (Ririe) 29-12 (Fall 5:33). Semifinal — Dalton Lerwill (Teton) 28-7 won by decision over Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 37-9 (Dec 10-8). Cons. Semi — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 37-9 won by fall over Brandon Kimbro (West Jefferson) 18-14 (Fall 0:55). 3rd Place Match — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 37-9 won by decision over Lee Nyblade (Burley) 30-11 (Dec 5-3).
182 — Brandon Richards (27-15) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 27-15 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 27-15 won by fall over Garrett Andreasen (Ririe) 19-25 (Fall 4:58). Quarterfinal — Brandon Richards (Firth) 27-15 won by fall over Kaimbridge Gee (Minico) 18-12 (Fall 5:10). Semifinal — Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 29-3 won by fall over Brandon Richards (Firth) 27-15 (Fall 2:41). Cons. Semi — Brandon Richards (Firth) 27-15 won by fall over Robby Ortega (Jerome) 3-2 (Fall 3:55). 3rd Place Match — Brandon Richards (Firth) 27-15 won by fall over Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) 21-13 (Fall 2:16).
220 — Jaime Ortiz (25-10) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 25-10 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 25-10 won by fall over Miguel Ruiz (Burley) 3-2 (Fall 1:17). Quarterfinal — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 25-10 won by fall over Tyler Barry (Emmett) 19-15 (Fall 5:42). Semifinal — Dawson Osterhout (Declo) 47-5 won by fall over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 25-10 (Fall 1:51). Cons. Semi — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 25-10 won by fall over Miguel Ruiz (Burley) 3-2 (Fall 2:23). 3rd Place Match — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 25-10 won by decision over Tyler Barry (Emmett) 19-15 (Dec 8-2).
285 — Joshua Jolley (24-14) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 24-14 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 24-14 won by fall over Everett Richins (West Jefferson) 10-16 (Fall 1:20). Quarterfinal — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 24-14 won by fall over Davin Jones (Raft River) 17-12 (Fall 4:07). Semifinal — Adan Coria (Valley) 11-4 won by decision over Joshua Jolley (Firth) 24-14 (Dec 8-6). Cons. Semi — Marty Kronberg (Canyon Ridge) 19-18 won by fall over Joshua Jolley (Firth) 24-14 (Fall 0:51).
Shelley Individuals
113 — Kyle DeRoache (31-18) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 31-18 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 31-18 won by fall over Cooper Scarrow (Jerome) 18-11 (Fall 1:57). Quarterfinal — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 31-18 won by fall over Josue Contreras (Minico) 12-4 (Fall 3:57). Semifinal — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 31-18 won by decision over Joseph Terry (Minico) 34-9 (Dec 8-6). 1st Place Match — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 31-18 won in sudden victory — 1 over Gage Vasquez (Firth) 38-8 (SV-1 10-8).
120 — Kolton Stacey (46-1) placed 1st and scored 29.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 46-1 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 46-1 won by fall over Dennis Barnett (Ririe) 15-17 (Fall 1:08). Quarterfinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 46-1 won by fall over Elliot Thompson (Wendell) 27-16 (Fall 0:41). Semifinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 46-1 won by tech fall over James Burr (Minico) 31-22 (TF-1.5 4:48 (16-1)). 1st Place Match — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 46-1 won by decision over Clayton Lunt (Grace) 40-4 (Dec 7-5).
170 — Hayden Hokanson (20-20) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 20-20 won by fall over Patrick McKean (Glenns Ferry) 0-2 (Fall 0:38). Champ. Round 2 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 20-20 won by fall over Drake Humphreys (Wood River) 12-11 (Fall 3:52). Quarterfinal — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 20-20 won by fall over Caleb Bunnell (Thunder Ridge) 11-7 (Fall 2:23). Semifinal — Dylan Muir (Declo) 20-9 won by decision over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 20-20 (Dec 9-7). Cons. Semi — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 20-20 won by decision over Carson Durfee (Raft River) 13-18 (Dec 6-5). 3rd Place Match — Jared Roundy (West Jefferson) 25-14 won by decision over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 20-20 (Dec 2-1).