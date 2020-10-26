BLACKFOOT – The Firth Lady Cougars and the Shelley Lady Russets both survived play-in matches to make their respective state volleyball tournaments which will both begin on Friday in their respective locations.
Firth, the defending 2A state champions, have struggled with West Jefferson in the Nuclear Conference, losing four times to the 2020 Nuclear Conference champs, all by the same 3-2 score.
West Jefferson claimed its spot in the tournament by virtue of winning the District 6/Nuclear Conference tournament that concluded on Thursday of last week. West Jefferson is matched up against Nampa Christian, while Firth is matched against Bear Lake and the two winners of those matches will face off in the second round of the tournament.
Firth earned its spot in the tournament with a 3-2 win over New Plymouth.
In the 4A bracket, Shelley earns the opportunity to play against District 3 champion Middleton in the first round and the winner of that match will face off against the winner between District 6 champion Bonneville and District 4 runner-up Twin Falls who will also face off in the first round. That second round match will go a long way to determining the state champion. Shelley downed Emmett in the play-in match by a final score of 3-0 over the Lady Huskies.
The 2A state tournament will begin on Friday at Buhl High School with the first match beginning at 8 a.m. Firth and Bear Lake will face off at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The 4A state tournament will begin on Friday at Kimberly High School with the first match scheduled for 8 a.m. Shelley and Middleton will face off at 3:30 p.m. that same afternoon.