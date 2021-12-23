FIRTH – It was a night where vintage Firth/Scott Adams style basketball was put on display. His team dove for every ball, played defense like it really mattered and spent the night making layups off of passes to the interior. And for good measure, they won the game 49-28 over the visiting Malad Dragons.
The game couldn’t have started any better for the Cougars, as they raced out from the opening tip, opening up a 12-0 lead over the Dragons and did it all with layups and free throws. Great guard play from Burton Park and senior leadership from Austin Jacobsen led the way for the Cougars, who showed no sign of letting up during the course of the first period. When the buzzer sounded, Firth was ahead 14-6 and Malad was already floundering a bit.
Firth was still rolling along, but Malad was trying to keep pace with the three ball. Firth finally took a couple of long range shots, but they were playing ball the way some of the great coaches in the land prefer to play the game. Guys like Mike Krzyzewski, Phil Jackson and others have always preached that the three-point shot is a weapon, but preferred to use it after passing the ball inside first. It worked to perfection for Firth as well and even though Malad made a bit of a run, Firth maintained a sizable lead right up to the buzzer sending the teams to the locker rooms for halftime.
The score at the midway point of the contest was Firth 28, Malad 19.
The second half would bring more of the same as the Cougars played perhaps their most complete game of the season, scoring almost at will on the inside, making crisp passes to open shooters and playing a dominant defense which featured strong rebounding and a number of steals of passes and picks from Malad.
Senior Sam Park, who was inserted into the starting lineup at the beginning of the contest, was a whirling dervish in the game. He grabbed rebounds over much taller players, intercepted passes like he owned the passing lanes, made a couple of baskets and set up his team for easy shots over and over again.
The bench was contributing in an assortment of ways, whether it was Cooper Leslie making a nice cut to the inside and securing the pass and two points on his drive, or Bridger Holley who gave Adams good stretches of point guard play, to Alex Vasquez whose speed was on display defensively as he interrupted many passes from the Dragons.
It was a total team effort and everyone seemed to have a plan when they entered the game and followed the game plan to perfection as the Cougars rolled through the third period with a 38-23 lead, virtually sealing the win before the final eight minutes even started.
By the fourth quarter, it was more a case of maintaining the lead than anything else, but the Cougars stayed with their original game plan and kept up the defense and selective shooting as they rolled to a 21-point win at 49-28. In the second half, Malad was held to just a total of nine points in 16 minutes of play and could not get their three-point game to work well as there always seemed to be a hand in the face of a shooter and two Cougars waiting under the basket for the rebound. The Cougars looked good and made a strong statement with their play on Wednesday night.
With the win, Firth moved its record to 6-3 on the year and will return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when they travel to Bear Lake for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
MALAD 6 13 4 5 — 28
FIRTH 14 14 10 11 — 49
Individual Scoring:
Malad (28): Bridger Bastian, 6; Gabe Bingham, 2; Braylen Tripp, 5; Jace Williams, 13; Jaden Ward, 2
Firth (49): Sam Park, 4; Burton Park, 15; Cooper Leslie, 4; Austin Jacobsen, 10; Travis Hampton, 1; Bridger Holley, 2; Kyle Jacobsen, 9; Kamren Longhurst, 4