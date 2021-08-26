THOMAS – In the season-opening game for both teams, the Firth Lady Cougars and the Snake River Lady Panthers met on the pitch at Snake River for AN inter-conference match between the two up-and-coming teams.
Firth, who featured 13 freshmen and sophomores on their roster, were able to get on the scoreboard first, when sophomore Kyrah Ashcraft popped the ball over the head of the Snake River goal keeper for an early 1-0 lead. The goal came in the first three minutes of the game and stunned the Lady Panthers.
It didn’t matter in the long run as the Lady Panthers were able to tie the game up at the 11:30 mark of the first half when sophomore Victoria Hammond was able drill a crossing shot past the Firth keeper and the game would go into halftime with the score tied at one goal apiece.
The second half featured two totally different offenses, as Snake River was content to send the ball deep into the Firth zone and try and chase it down for a shot on goal, while Firth took a more traditional way of moving the ball down the field and then trying to find an open shot.
Both teams used their entire benches as they worked to get the right combination on the field and both coaches appeared to be pretty happy with the outcome.
“I am so proud of the way these girls came out and played in their first game of the year,” Firth coach Marci Dimick said. “They tried really hard and did some nice things today.”
On the other hand, Snake River coach Becky Young was happy with her squad as well, but for a different reason.
“We were playing without one of our better scorers, Giselle Trejo, who has been lost for the year,” Young stated. “Trejo gives us a solid one-two punch and we are looking for the player to work with Emyrie Adams and I think that we may have found her in Victoria this afternoon.”
The two teams sparred with each other for the entire second half and the score remained tied at one goal each as the goal keepers were able to keep the ball out of the net.
Both teams were be back in action on Thursday, as Snake River traveled to Teton and Firth traveled to Aberdeen.