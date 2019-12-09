FIRTH – The Lady Cougars of Firth ended a three-game skid with a hard fought, close contest on Saturday afternoon, downing the visiting Fruitland Grizzlies by a final of 47-38.
Both teams came out of the locker room at the start looking a bit fatigued after playing tough games on Friday night and were missing wide open shots and turning the ball over.
With some clutch shooting down the stretch of the opening quarter, Firth was able to pull ahead by the score of 9-5.
Both teams struggled with their defensive rebounds, which allowed the other team to get a few easy buckets underneath. That helped Fruitland in the second period as they were able to reverse the score of the second period on Firth and tie things up as the two teams went to the intermission tied at 14.
Kiley Mecham of Firth came out of the locker room on fire in the third period, grabbing rebounds and hitting short jumpers. That got Hailey Barker going as well and with her outside shots starting to fall and the ability to dribble drive to the hoop, things were looking good for Firth.
Fruitland never let up and kept the game close through three periods, and only trailed by three as the two teams headed into the fourth and final quarter of play.
That was when Barker really made her presence felt along with running mate Megan Jolley.
Jolley drained a long distance three-pointer and Barker kept taking the ball to the hoop, giving the Lady Cougars just what they needed down the stretch.
Firth would score 19 points in the period and although Fruitland countered with its best scoring period of the game with 13, it was too little too late for the Grizzlies as the Lady Cougars pulled things out by the final of 47-38.
“I thought that we looked a little tired, especially in the first half,” Firth head coach Sharla Cook said. “We got that big three from Jolley and Barker kept us in it with 12 points in the second half and we were fortunate to get the win today.”
Next up for Firth will be a Tuesday night road trip to St. Anthony to tangle with the South Fremont Cougars that will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
FIRTH 47, FRUITLAND 38
Fruitland 5 9 11 13—38
Firth 9 5 14 19—47
FRUITLAND — Madison Fritz 6, Abby Smith 6, Abby Robidoux 10, Hailey Hershey 2, Betsy Barlow 2, Payton Fritz 7, Gracie Huss 5.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 3, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Jocelyn Jensen 4, Hailey Gee 6, Kiley Mecham 10, Megan Jolley 4, Hailey Barker 18.