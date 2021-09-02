BLACKFOOT – The state media high school football poll for week number two has been released and there has been some shuffling around in the standings with the number of upsets and near upsets that took place.
Thunder Ridge, who narrowly defeated Blackfoot 26-25, while they didn't make the top five, did receive a vote (it did not come from this reporter), but the rest of 5A looks pretty much the same.
4A, even with Skyline losing, still has the Grizzlies on top, but Bishop Kelly, who also lost, made up some ground and the two teams remain 1-2, with Sandpoint in third.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem dropped a spot with Homedale taking over the top spot in the poll. Snake River just missed out, but gathered up five votes to be in sixth place.
2A looks exactly the same this week, with West Side leading, Firth in second and North Fremont in third. It may look like that for the whole season from what we saw last week.
Everything else looks pretty much status quo for this week and football will be back in action this weekend so make your plans to get out and support your local teams.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 1-0 62 1
2. Rocky Mountain (1)1-0 51 2
3. Mountain View (1) 1-0 41 3
4. Eagle 1-0 13 —
5. Highland 1-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 8, Coeur d'Alene 5, Capital 2, Lewiston 1, Madison 1, Skyview 1, Thunder Ridge 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (5) 0-1 45 1
t-2. Bishop Kelly (3) 0-1 42 2
t-2. Sandpoint (2) 1-0 42 3
4. Pocatello (1) 1-0 31 5
5. Middleton (2) 1-0 30 4
Others receiving votes: Emmett 3, Moscow 1, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (11) 1-0 63 2
2. Sugar-Salem (2) 0-1 39 1
3. Weiser 1-0 36 3
4. Gooding 1-0 34 4
5. South Fremont 1-0 15 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 5, Fruitland 2, Kimberly 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 1-0 67 1
2. Firth 0-1 38 2
3. North Fremont 1-0 37 3
4. Declo 1-0 36 4
5. Melba 0-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Aberdeen 2, Marsing 2, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (9) 1-0 60 1
2. Prairie (2) 1-0 50 2
3. Raft River (2) 1-0 46 3
4. Notus 1-0 22 4
5. Butte County 1-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 6, Lapwai 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (9) 1-0 60 1
2. Dietrich (3) 1-0 53 2
3. Kendrick (1) 1-0 39 3
4. Horseshoe Bend 1-0 22 5
5. Mullan 0-0 17 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Adrian Luevano, KIFI
Pat Sutphin, Times-News
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Greg Woods, Post Register
Brady Frederick, KLEW