FIRTH – The Firth Cougars have been playing the South Fremont Cougars for what seems like forever. They always seem to appear on the schedule for Firth and they always seem to win the game whether it is played in Firth or in St. Anthony.
You have to go clear back to 2013 to find a year where Firth won the game in the battle of Cougars, and that was a season where Firth went 9-2 on the year and lost to West Side in the state finals in a 24-18 game played on the Holt Arena surface.
It has been a while since the Firth Cougars had downed the South Fremont bunch, but that streak came to an end on Friday night, when Firth topped the previously unbeaten South Fremont Cougars by the final of 33-21.
There was added meaning to the game as it was also Homecoming for the Cougars and there were four of the six young men named to the royalty that were prominent members of the team announced prior to the start of the contest, including Sam Park, Athan Blonquist, Austin Jacobsen and Hayden Hone. Just a little added incentive to down the undefeated Cougars from St. Anthony.
Both teams entered the game being ranked in their respective classifications, with South Fremont holding down the fourth spot in the 3A standings, the highest spot for an Eastern Idaho school, and the Firth Cougars holding down the second spot in the polls, a place they have held the entire season.
Neither of those placings should change after this game, which featured all sorts of offensive and defensive stars and great plays on both sides of the ball.
Both teams came out of the blocks with scoring on their mind, but it didn’t happen as quickly as you might have thought.
It was at the 4:45 mark of the first quarter that Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez took the ball in from the one yard line and with the Cooper Leslie extra point, the Firth Cougars held a 7-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, Athan Blonquist, who had a pair of sacks in the game, intercepted a pass off of South Fremont’s quarterback Kaimen Peebles and the Firth squad was right back in business. As the first quarter was about to run out of time, Vasquez hit Sam Park on a 20-yard pass for the Cougars’ second score of the first half and with the Leslie extra point, it was 14-0 in favor of Firth.
The Firth offense was not finished as they cashed in again midway through the second quarter when Burton Park took the ball around the left side and scampered 19 yards for the Cougars’ third touchdown of the first half and with the Leslie kick, it was 21-0. That is where the first half would come to an end, Firth leading 21-0 as the teams would head to the intermission.
South Fremont would get on the scoreboard in the third quarter when at the 4:13 mark, they were able to cash in on a 15-yard pass play from Peebles to star wide receiver Eastern Kerbs and with the extra point, were able to cut the lead to 21-7.
South Fremont would force a turnover and cash it in as the fourth period began to make it 21-14, but from that point on, the two schools would alternate scoring, with Firth getting a pair of touchdowns and South Fremont getting one to end the game at 33-21.
Firth will have this week off with a bye scheduled during harvest break and South Fremont will be back on the field as they will host Snake River on Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Snake River will bring a 1-2 record into the game after losing their last two games following a win over Kimberly in their season opener 57-40.
SOUTH FREMONT 0 0 7 14 — 21
FIRTH 14 7 0 12 — 33
First Quarter — 4:45 Firth, 1 yard run Gage Vasquez, Cooper Leslie kick good 7-0 Firth
1:08 Firth, 20 yard pass Vasquez to Sam Park, Leslie kick good 14-0 Firth
Second Quarter — 7:55, Firth, 19 yard run by Burton Park, Leslie kick good 21-0 Firth
Third Quarter — 4:13, South Fremont, 15 yard pass Peebles to Kerbs, kick good 21-7 Firth
Fourth Quarter — 11:55 South Fremont, 1 yard run by Peebles kick good 21-14 Firth
6:33, Firth, Austin Jacobsen, 18 yard run, kick no good 27-14 Firth
5:55, South Fremont, 51 yard pass, Peebles to Bryson Forbush, kick good 27-21 Firth
1:02, Firth, 15 yard pass from Vasquez to Alex Vasquez, kick failed 33-21 Firth