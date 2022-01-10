FIRTH – There is no doubt about the learning year that has been 2021-22 for the Lady Cougars of Firth.
Saturday night was more of the same, as the always tough North Fremont Lady Huskies came to town to offer up another challenge to the Lady Cougars.
The game was thought to be a chance for the Lady Cougars to pick up a win in the Nuclear Conference standings and move into a tie for second behind the front-running Ririe Lady Bulldogs, and earn a high seed for the upcoming district tournament which is just around the corner.
Without a true post presence since the loss of Kirdy Jolley on opening night in what seems like months ago, the Lady Cougars have been battling with three guards and a pair of forwards all season long and those players have improved by leaps and bounds, which bodes well for next season as the majority of the team is built with sophomores. That will be next year, and the task at hand right now is how to win today, tonight and get ready for tournament play.
What was an opportunity for the Lady Cougars turned into anything but that as they got off to a horribly slow start, letting the Lady Huskies race to a 9-0 lead on the basis of a pair of three-point baskets from Graycee Litton and another from Hallie Orme and that was enough to put the Lady Cougars behind the eight ball so to speak as the first period would end that way, 9-0 in favor of North Fremont.
Many people wouldn’t think that the nine points was an insurmountable lead, and the Lady Cougars certainly did not, as they would battle back. However, the energy expended to play catch-up is certainly draining and with an already short bench, Firth coach Sharla Cook has been playing from behind all season long.
Battle is just what the Lady Cougars did, they went into a full-court trap, forcing some turnovers, began to click a bit on offense, and before you knew it, the score was tied at 12 apiece and the Lady Cougars were right back in the game, looking for the lead.
They weren’t able to get the lead and the two teams would head to the locker rooms for the intermission tied at a dozen points each.
The second half was more of what the second period brought forth for Firth, and they were able to work their way into the lead, thanks to some timely long range shooting from Daytona Folkman and some nice defense from the Lady Cougars as well.
Fouls were also mounting up as the Lady Cougars accumulated them by the handful and the Lady Huskies were into the double bonus by the time the fourth quarter began, even though the Lady Cougars would forge a three-point lead heading into the final stanza at 23-20.
The baskets were not cooperative with the players and both teams struggled to get the ball through the hoop and onto the scoreboard. With only 3:01 left in regulation, the two teams were tied at 26 and the final was up for grabs.
From that point on, the Lady Cougars were only able to cash in for a single two-point basket, while the Lady Huskies were making trip after trip to the free throw line and made enough to earn the win. Firth was able to cut the lead down to a single point in the final seconds, but the Lady Huskies were able to add to a 29-28 lead in the final seconds to secure the win at 32-28.
The win moved the Lady Huskies into a tie for second with West Jefferson in the Nuclear Conference with a record of 1-1 and trail Ririe with their 3-0 conference record.
The Lady Cougars are now in fourth place with their record of 1-3 at the halfway mark of conference regular season play.
Next up for Firth will be a game against West Jefferson on Friday night with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. The game will be played in Terreton, on the campus of West Jefferson High School.
For North Fremont, they will be in action next on Wednesday, when they will play West Jefferson at home, also with a game tip of 7:30 p.m.
Just two weeks remain in the regular season for the ladies of the Nuclear Conference before they all head into district play to determine the teams that will qualify for the state tournament in Boise.
NORTH FREMONT 9 3 8 12 — 32
FIRTH 0 12 11 5 — 28
Individual scoring
North Fremont (32): Adrianne Nedrow, 9; Graycee Litton, 7; Mariaya Hoffman, 2; Hallie Orme, 10; Emrie Lenz, 2; Alyssa Hill, 2
Firth (28): Piper Clayson, 1; Macie Mecham, 2; Bridget Leslie, 7; Emrey Guthrie, 6; Rylee Nielson, 3; Daytona Folkman, 9