FIRTH – Back-to-back games are always difficult for a basketball team, especially when the second game occurs in the afternoon following a tough game the night before.
That was the challenge facing the Firth Lady Cougars when they invited Fruitland into the Cougars’ den at Firth High School on Saturday afternoon. Both teams had been in action on Friday night, with the Melba Mustangs handing the Lady Cougars a loss and Fruitland had struggled through a loss to the South Fremont Lady Cougars.
With Fruitland hailing from the 3A Snake River Conference, while Firth hails from the 2A Nuclear Conference, it figured to favor the Lady Grizzlies in the inter-conference contest. Somebody forgot to tell the young Lady Cougars and they came out like they had been challenged and they played their hearts out against Fruitland,
With things clicking both offensively and defensively, the upstart Lady Cougars were able to post the win by the final score of 51-39 ending a five-game losing streak.
Leading the way for the Lady Cougars were Emery Guthrie and Daytona Folkman, each scoring 12 points, Rylee Nielson added 10 points, Bridget Leslie had 6, Macie Mecham added 5, Piper Clayson had 4 points and Aryiah Burnett tossed in two points to account for the Lady Cougars 51 on the scoreboard.
“I can’t tell you how proud of the girls I am,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “They have worked very hard and to be rewarded with a win like this is a big step in the right direction for us. Very proud of them.”
The Lady Cougars will have a rematch with the South Fremont Lady Cougars on Tuesday evening when the two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. at Firth. Then on Thursday, the Lady Cougars will travel to Aberdeen to take on the high flying Aberdeen Lady Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest.