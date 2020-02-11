ST ANTHONY – The Lady Cougars of Firth may have nine lives, just like their feline cousins, but it is helping this year’s version of the players reach one of their goals which is to get to the state girls’ basketball tournament in Boise.
On Monday night, while facing elimination at the hands of the North Fremont Huskies, who held a three-point lead with time running out, Firth got a contested three-point basket off the hands of junior Megan Jolley to tie the game and send it into overtime.
That is when the Firth defense reared its mighty paws and swatted the North Fremont team right back to Ashton, holding the Lady Huskies to just two points in the overtime as the Lady Cougars stayed alive and forced the game that everyone has been waiting for with the Ririe Lady Bulldogs Tuesday.
Ririe and Firth ended the regular season tied for the top spot in the Nuclear Conference, and a coin flip decided both teams’ fate with Ririe earning the top seed in the tournament and Firth having to battle from the number two spot. Things only got tougher when North Fremont upset the Lady Cougars in Firth’s first game in the tournament and it has been a tough grind ever since.
The Lady Cougars then had to face off with West Jefferson in an elimination game on Saturday, followed by Monday night’s contest with North Fremont. In both cases, it was Firth’s defense that came through in the end, as the Lady Cougars were able to win a pair of overtime contests.
If the Cougars prevail against Ririe, it will set up an additional game to determine the district champion and the automatic berth to the state tournament. If Ririe wins, they will be named the champions and Firth will continue on to another chance at earning that bid in a state play-in game, most likely on Saturday against Bear Lake.
Final score on Monday night was Firth 46, North Fremont 41.
FIRTH 46, NORTH FREMONT 41 OT
North Fremont 8 11 14 6 2 — 41
Firth 7 11 6 15 7 — 46
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 5, Ellie Miller 11, Remi Litton 4, Ryen Rowbury 3, Brylie Greener 1, Mariya Hoffner 5, Shelby Reynolds 12.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 4, Brooklyn Clayson 1, Hailey Gee 13, Kiley Mecham 8, Megan Jolley 9, Hailey Barker 11.