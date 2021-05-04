FIRTH – It was the start of the Nuclear Conference baseball tournament, at least as far as the Firth Cougars were concerned as they faced Salmon.
Firth would live to fight another day with an 11-6 win over Salmon in a game on Friday.
The bats were loaded, the baseballs were all clean and set to be thrown around infield and outfield and the two teams were set to begin the second second season as postseason was set to get started, with everything on the line.
The two teams were among the elite in the state and both were ready to show that they had the stuff needed to challenge for the top spot in the state and bring home a title symbolic of a state championship.
All that remained to be seen was if one of these teams could actually do it.
Both teams had faced off against each other before and they each knew what the other brought to the table. They were familiar with each other and they were ready to do battle and they were ready right now.
Salmon had already faced off against North Fremont and downed that foe in order to get to Firth, so things were ready to go.
Salmon was ready to leave nothing unturned as the saying goes and they were to strike first, as they punched a run across the plate in the top of the first inning, only to see Firth answer in the bottom of the inning to tie things up at 1-1 after one inning of play. And so it would go, first Salmon would score, then Firth and as things went, it was a great game, only Firth seemed to have a bit of an upper hand and by the time the game had progressed to the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars had emerged with the upper hand, 6-4. That would lead to an 8-3 lead and Firth was on their way to the win and Salmon was facing elimination on Friday with a loser out game.
SALMON 100 002 3 — 6 4 4
FIRTH 101 045 X — 11 10 1
Salmon
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
B Bowen 4 1 1 0 0 3
H Bingham 3 1 0 0 1 2
D Pickerton 2 2 1 3 2 0
T Fitte 2 1 1 1 2 1
D Eagle 4 0 0 0 0 2
L Neff 3 0 0 0 0 3
D James 3 0 0 0 0 0
J Hayden 2 1 0 0 1 1
M Lamont 1 0 0 0 0 1
#8 2 0 1 0 0 0
S Vanzuyen — — — — — -
Totals 26 6 4 4 6 13
Batting 2B: T Fitte
3B: D Pickerton
TB: D Pickerton 3, T Fitte 2, B Bowen, #8
RBI: D Pickerton 3, T Fitte
ROE: D Eagle
SB: D Pickerton 3
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (40.62%)
H Bingham, D Pickerton 3, T Fitte 3, D Eagle, B Bowen 2, J Hayden 2, #8
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: D Pickerton, T Fitte, D James, D Eagle
DP: H Bingham, L Neff, D Pickerton, D James
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 4 2 2 0 1 0
Sam Park 4 3 1 2 1 0
Alex Vasquez 3 2 2 1 0 0
Nathan Park 3 1 0 1 0 0
Burton Park 2 1 1 1 2 0
Strider Perry 3 1 1 2 1 0
Cooper Leslie 3 1 2 1 1 1
Taedyn Jacobsen 4 0 1 0 0 1
Gabe Nelson 4 0 0 0 0 1
Brandon Richards — — — — — -
Totals 30 11 10 7 6 3
Batting 2B: Taedyn Jacobsen, Sam Park
TB: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie 2, Sam Park 2, Burton Park, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez 2, Gage Vasquez 2
RBI: Sam Park 2, Burton Park, Nathan Park, Strider Perry 2, Alex Vasquez
ROE: Taedyn Jacobsen, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park, Gage Vasquez
FC: Nathan Park
HBP: Nathan Park, Alex Vasquez
SB: Cooper Leslie 2, Sam Park 2, Burton Park, Nathan Park, Alex Vasquez 2, Gage Vasquez 4
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (47.37%)
Taedyn Jacobsen, Cooper Leslie 2, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 4, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park, Strider Perry 4, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Strider Perry
Salmon
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
D James 2.1 40 .725 2 1 1 0 1 0
T Fitte 1.2 39 .513 3 1 1 1 1 0
D Pickerton 1.0 49 .531 5 9 4 0 2 0
J Hayden 1.0 21 .476 0 0 0 2 2 0
Totals 6.0 149 .570 10 11 6 3 6 0
Pitching L: D Pickerton
HBP: D Pickerton, T Fitte
WP: T Fitte, J Hayden 2
Pitches-Strikes: D Pickerton 49-26, T Fitte 39-20, D James 40-29, J Hayden 21-10
Groundouts-Flyouts: D Pickerton 2-1, T Fitte 0-2, D James 4-2, J Hayden 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: D Pickerton 8-14, T Fitte 5-10, D James 8-9, J Hayden 2-5
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Burton Park 6.0 97 .660 2 3 1 11 4 0
Sam Park 0.1 23 .391 2 3 3 0 2 0
Strider Perry 0.2 9 .667 0 0 0 2 0 0
Totals 7.0 129 .612 4 6 4 13 6 0
Pitching W: Burton Park
Pitches-Strikes: Sam Park 23-9, Burton Park 97-64, Strider Perry 9-6
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sam Park 0-1, Burton Park 5-2, Strider Perry 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sam Park 2-5, Burton Park 18-25, Strider Perry 0-2
Stats published by Game Changer