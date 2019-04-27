RIRIE – The Firth Lady Cougars won five of their last seven games as they headed east to Ririe for an important two-game set against the Lady Bulldogs Friday.
Win the two games and they would keep pace with the West Jefferson Panthers atop the Nuclear Conference standings after the two teams split a doubleheader a couple of weeks ago.
Lose and they would fall behind the Panthers in the race for the top seed in the conference as the district tournament approaches.
The Cougars have been known to have decent enough pitching and great hitting, but sometimes the defense gets in the way of completing games and taking control of the other team.
That was not the case on Friday, as the Lady Cougars came out and manhandled the Bulldogs in a pair of 10-run mercy rule contests, 12-2 and 17-3, to earn a sweep of the games and stay tied at the top of the Nuclear Conference standings.
In the first of the two games, the Cougars rode the strong pitching of Megan Jolley, who went the distance, striking out eight Bulldogs along the way. She was able to stay ahead of the batters and only gave up two hits in the win.
Jolley got plenty of help at the plate from her teammates as Maisle Adams and Kate Leslie each picked up a pair of hits. The Cougars were able to get nine hits in the contest.
Adams, Leslie, and McKenna Hogan all had two runs batted in during the first game of the double-dip.
The second game was more of the same for the Cougars, although they went to Kelsey Cardenas in the circle and she responded with a strong game pitching and helped offensively as well as she drove in three of the Cougars’ 17 runs.
When the dust had settled from the second game, the Cougars had bullied their way to a 17-3 contest that may not have been that close.
Not only did Cardenas keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard, she made it look relatively easy. She did give up three runs, but the Cougars made a couple of errors and those runs were unearned.
It was the offense of the Cougars that was the most impressive in the night cap of the doubleheader. The Cougars seemed to take turns at the plate, banging out hit after hit, a dozen in all in the five-inning contest. Leading the way was Kylee Barker who had three of the hits, but little sister Hailey Barker also had a pair of hits and Maisie Adams also collected a pair of hits in the game.
A trio of Cougars had two runs batted in during the contest, Hailey Barker, Kylee Barker and McKenna Hogan all collected a pair of runs batted in.
The young Cougars, with the pair of wins, improved their season record to 9-10 on the season with three games remaining in the regular season. The Cougars are 4-1 in conference play, but still have three games remaining in conference, while West Jefferson has only one game remaining in conference play.
Next up for the Cougars will be a Tuesday afternoon contest in Firth against conference foe North Fremont. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m.