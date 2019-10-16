ASHTON – The Lady Cougars of Firth and their powerhouse volleyball team just keep rolling along as they traveled to Ashton to take on the North Fremont Huskies in their final tune-up before entering into district tournament play later this week.
To say that the Cougars are on a roll is a bit of an understatement. They have rolled through all of their competition in the Nuclear Conference, and did so with an 8-0 record. More impressive is how they have done it. They have racked up 24 set wins in their eight matches, but they did so without surrendering a single loss along the way. They won their matches by an accumulated 24-0 record and most of those scores were not even close. They wrapped up the conference’s top seed long ago, and the team who will get the second seed, Ririe, had three conference losses along the way. The Cougars have been just that dominant.
The scary thing heading toward Halloween is that the Cougars seem to only be getting better and younger as they go along.
Sure, there are the four seniors who the team relies heavily upon and they are all returning all-conference players, but there are a pair of sophomores that have been contributing heavily as well and there is a whole pack of juniors that would likely be star players on any other team in the conference. The Cougars are just that good.
Their latest victim was North Fremont, who the Cougars dispatched in straight sets 3-0 Tuesday night. The scores were 25-20, 25-9 and 25-13.
Leading the way were the usual cast of characters as Hailey Gee had eight kills and 10 digs, Kiley Mecham chipped in with eight kills and a block, Brooklyn Clayson had three kills, two blocks and two aces, Jordyn Adams had six kills and six digs, Kaydee Park had 27 assists and Libero Liberty Park had seven digs and Hailey Barker had eight digs.
It almost seems a forgone conclusion, but they make the teams play the games for a reason and Firth will welcome the matches they get assigned in the upcoming tournament as it seems they just use them to get better and better each year.
The Cougars have won three straight Nuclear Conference titles and six of the last seven and will be looking to add another district title to the already overflowing trophy case at Firth High School when play begins later this week.