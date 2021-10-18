FIRTH – If Firth had been looking ahead to this week’s game football with North Fremont, there isn’t anyone in the state that wouldn’t have understood. North Fremont and Firth have been on a collision course since the start of the season and have been ranked 2-3 in the state since the media poll was released in the preseason.
Friday night, however, the Cougars had to take care of the West Jefferson Panthers or it wouldn’t have mattered how the game with North Fremont ended up.
The Cougars had their minds on West Jefferson and with another strong defensive game and plenty of offense, the Cougars simply did what they needed to do and that is keep playing the kind of football they have played all season long. They ended up rolling up the Panthers to the tune of a 48-8 victory, their sixth straight game of 33 or more points on offense, and other than the game against 3A South Fremont, they have scored 45 or more points in five games.
This is a team that has been built on defense and once again the Cougars made a statement defensively against West Jefferson. They held the Panthers to only eight points on the night, West J has been averaging over 24 points per game and that is with a pair of losses on the season, one of which was a 42-0 loss to highly ranked Declo. They have offense, they just weren’t allowed to show it against Firth, like so many other teams on the Cougars’ schedule.
Offensively, the Cougars did what they do best. They ran the ball with Sam Park and Burton Park doing most of the damage, and when necessary, quarterback Gage Vasquez took matters into his own hands and feet and either ran for first downs or threw for them, and the rest of the Cougars did just what they always do. They did their jobs, they got their points and they sent the West Jefferson team back to Terreton with a loss on their record.
Now things will get interesting for the Cougars. They will put their 6-1 record and number two ranking on the line as the North Fremont Huskies come to town Friday with a little revenge on their minds.
The last time the two teams met was last fall in the semi-finals of the state playoffs in a game played in a heavy snowstorm and the game was decided by a fumble recovery and return for a touchdown the length of the field in a 7-6 Firth win.
This week, the forecast is for cloudy skies and temps at game time near 50 degrees. Perfect football weather and the best of both teams will be allowed to come out.