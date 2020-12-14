ABERDEEN – For four of Firth’s first five games, the Cougars looked more and more like the teams that used to roam the gym and hallways of Firth High School.
They were tough on defense, they were learning to be patient on offense, and they were learning how to rebound. The one game where they didn’t exhibit any of those traits, a loss to Cole Valley Christian, got their attention, partially because of Firth coach Scott Adams, the architect of the seven state championship banners which hang in the gym and the style of basketball Adams teaches and coaches. “The Firth Way” is how he describes it.
The biggest compliment that an opposing coach could give about the style of basketball that Firth plays came from Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll on Friday night when he was describing how tough it is to defend the Cougars.
“They were just a little bit better than us each quarter,” Ingersoll said. “Offensively, I didn’t think we got the shots we needed enough in the first half, the ball didn’t get inside enough. It’s just really hard to force (Firth) into doing things. They’ll hold onto the ball for two minutes, with you playing hard defense, just to get one shot. Most teams don’t have that kind of offensive discipline.”
The last part of that quote is what will make Adams smile a little bit because it describes hit team to a “T.” It is what the Cougars are all about. When they play that kind of basketball, they are hard to beat, if not almost impossible. Add to it the defense and rebounding and ability to run, run, run the basketball, it can flat out demoralize and defeat most any team around. That is how championships are won.
On Friday night, fans got a good taste of what it is like to play against Firth. They beat you by a little bit each and every quarter, wearing you down with the defense, rebounding like nobody else and being patient on offense. The result? The Cougars beat the Tigers by two or three points in each of the four quarters and the sum total of that was a 10-point win for Firth over Aberdeen, 46-36.
It wasn’t just that, but the Cougars also kept the two best players on Aberdeen’s team in check. Flashy point guard Justus Bright was held to 11 points and six-foot eight-inch post player Rowbury was held to only seven points. That is team defense at its finest.
Next up for Firth will be a Tuesday game at South Fremont which will tip off at 7:30 p.m. taking a 4-1 record into the game.
FIRTH 46, ABERDEEN 36
Firth 11 10 13 12 — 46
Aberdeen 8 7 11 10 — 36
Firth — Jaxon Howell 4, Angel Arriaga 2, Cooper Leslie 3, Austin Jacobsen 17, Bridger Holley 2, Taedyn Jacobsen 6, Kamren Longhurst 2, Athan Blonquist 10.
Aberdeen — Beck 4, Hall 6, Elliott 8, Bright 11, Rowbury 7.