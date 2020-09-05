FIRTH – Most people knew that the Firth Cougars were going to be talented in football this year, but they were also going to be a very young team.
It probably wasn’t fair to the players to schedule defending 2A state champion West Side for their opening game a week ago and although they were able to get on the scoreboard first, the experienced Pirates took over from there and beat the Cougars 33-6.
That was then and this is now and on Friday night, the Cougars showed they have learned a lot in a week’s time, like how to finish plays, finish drives, and never ever give up on defense.
All those lessons were well-learned in the past seven days and the end result was a dismantling of an unbeaten team in Soda Springs by the final score of 48-0 in Firth’s Homecoming game Friday night.
Not only did the defense pitch a shutout, they did it in a fashion that would make any defensive coach proud. They gang tackled, they rushed and tackled the passer for losses on numerous occasions, they hounded the wide receivers and contested every pass, they recovered fumbles and they even had a pick six in the contest as they forced a running clock in the fourth quarter when the mercy rule was invoked.
People were warned that there was a lot of talent on this Cougar team and it showed from the outset. Although a couple of penalties kept the Cougars out of the end zone in the first quarter, the defense showed the Cardinals it was going to be along night.
The Cardinals were held without a first down for the entire first half, and they were in minus yardage for the majority of the game. When your offense is moving backwards and the other team is making big plays from the outset, things usually aren’t going to go your way and that is how the Cardinals must have felt.
“We didn’t have a bad game a week ago, but we did make mistakes at all the wrong times,” Firth coach Jordan Bartlett said. “We worked on a few things and shored up a few holes in our defense and we feel real good about tonight’s outcome. We respect Soda Springs and we know they are much better than they showed us tonight.”
Now let’s look at what the Cougars showed their fans in this, their second game of the season. It all starts with quarterback Gage Vasquez, who can run (over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns), pass (over 150 yards passing and kept drives alive all night long) and he even can step up defensively (a pick six in the final minutes of the game) and he played mistake-free and led his team to the win.
Vasquez, who is only a sophomore, did a lot of good things. He also made some of the players around him better as well and it showed with the strong running game the Cougars employed from the outset.
Running backs Kyle Jacobsen, Wyatt Nelson, Jason Tucker all scored touchdowns on the evening and Vasquez was able to get the ball into the hands of wide receivers Taedyn Jacobson, Angel Arriaga, Alex Vasquez and Trent Telford and they did all of this with starting running back Sam Park on the bench with an ankle sprain.
This is a good team and a fun team to watch.
“We all got together as a team and made some commitments to each other in the past week,” Taedyn ‘Captain’ Jacobsen said. “Tonight we showed what we are capable of and we just have to execute.”
With what the defense showed with its ball hawking and gang tackling and overall hustle that other teams on the schedule will have trouble trying to have long, sustained drives against them.
The team is not real big, especially along the offensive and defensive lines, but they play well together, they seem to like each other and they totally dominated the action on Friday night. That makes them a dangerous team to play on any given night.
Next up for the Cougars is a home contest against Bear Lake out of the South East Idaho Conference on Friday night with a kick off of 7 pm.
Soda Springs — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Firth 0 20 14 14 — 48
2nd Quarter, 11:01, 1 yard run by Wyatt Nelson (kick good)
2nd Quarter, 3:01, 1 yard run by Gage Vasquez (run failed)
2nd Quarter, 32.6, 8 yard pass from Gage Vasquez to Kyle Jacobsen (kick good)
3rd Quarter, 8:52, 28 yard run by Gage Vasquez (kick good)
3rd Quarter, 7:00, 1 yard run by Jason Tucker (kick good)
4th Quarter, 10:57, 1 yard run by Jason Tucker (kick good)
4th Quarter, 6:08, 42 yard interception by Gage Vasquez (kick good)