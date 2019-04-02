FIRTH – Firth baseball coach Scott Adams has always had a basic philosophy — if you want to be the best, you have to play the best. As a basketball coach that has brought him seven state titles, so that philosophy has worked well for his teams.
Now leading the Firth Cougar baseball program, he is using the same philosophy and getting the same results.
His Firth Cougars have not ducked anyone this season. They have played and scheduled teams that other 2A teams would have ducked.
They traveled to Declo to open the season and came away with a split in a doubleheader. They followed that up with a game against 3A Teton and although they should have won, they dropped a 15-13 game, proving that they could score against a team from a classification above them. That game may have instilled some confidence in a team that is young and developing, but since then, they have been pretty impressive.
Heading into Tuesday’s game with Snake River, the Cougars had reeled off three straight wins, having taken care of a good Soda Springs team and then simply whacking a 4A school in Shelley in a doubleheader, one of the games a mercy rule, 10-run win.
Tuesday, they welcomed Snake River to town for a cross-county rival game and of course, Snake River is another 3A school on a 2A school’s schedule. The end result was a solid pitching performance from senior Grayson Nelson, who gave his coach and teammates a solid five innings of work, throwing a bunch of first-pitch strikes (13), striking out seven Panthers along the way and although he allowed two runs, he did enough to earn the win in the game and help to give his team its fourth straight win.
Nelson had help, as Kai Park would rap out a pair of hits as did Clayton Gain. The Cougars’ defense was also prominent, shutting down the Panthers in the game, and keeping them off the scoreboard when they could have very easily given up the lead and caved in. There was none of that as the relief core of the Panthers came through with flying colors.
The result of the win give the Cougars a 5-2 record on the year and they will now head out on the road to challenge another 3A team with a doubleheader on Friday against the Gooding Senators. Games will be at 4 and 6 on Friday and a sweep of the Senators will go a long ways towards propelling the Cougars to the top of the 2A ranks just as the team heads into the Nuclear Conference schedule.