CHALLIS – The Firth Cougars made the long trek to Challis-Mackay on Thursday and it turned into the opportunistic Cougars who would come out on top by taking advantage of a two-run error in the top of the eighth to capture an all-important 13-11 Nuclear Conference win and seize the lead in the conference standings.
With the game tied at 11 in what was anything but a defensive struggle, the young Cougars when they were able to put runners in scoring position, allowing them to take advantage of the fielding miscue and scored a pair of runs, then held the lead in the bottom of the eighth as Nathan Park held the home team at bay.
Challis-Mackay out-hit the Cougars 9-8, but the Cougars were more opportunistic as they took advantage of six errors posted by Challis-Mackay.
The Cougar offense was led by Burton Park and Alex Vasquez, each of whom had a pair of hits in the game. Six other Cougars were able to join the hit parade to total eight for the game. Vasquez was able to drive in three runs in the game, while Burton Park and Strider Perry were each able to produce a pair of runs with their offensive contributions.
The win moved the season record for Firth to 3-3, but they were 2-0 in conference play with the win and lead the Nuclear Conference with a two-game edge over Salmon and Ririe.
Next up for the Cougars was a Saturday afternoon non-conference game with Soda Springs in Firth.
FIRTH 401 051 02 — 13 8 2
CHALLIS-MACKAY 303 012 20 — 11 9 6
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 4 1 1 1 1 1
Sam Park 3 1 0 1 1 2
Alex Vasquez 4 3 2 3 1 1
Nathan Park 5 1 1 0 0 2
Burton Park 4 4 2 2 1 1
Strider Perry 3 1 0 2 0 1
Taedyn Jacobsen 4 1 0 0 1 1
Cooper Leslie 5 1 1 1 0 0
Gabe Nelson 4 0 1 1 0 2
Totals 36 13 8 11 5 11
Batting 2B: Gage Vasquez
HR: Burton Park, Alex Vasquez
TB: Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson, Burton Park 5, Nathan Park, Alex Vasquez 5, Gage Vasquez 2
RBI: Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park, Burton Park 2, Strider Perry 2, Alex Vasquez 3, Gage Vasquez
SAC: Strider Perry
SF: Sam Park
ROE: Taedyn Jacobsen, Nathan Park 2, Strider Perry, Gage Vasquez
FC: Burton Park, Strider Perry
HBP: Strider Perry
SB: Sam Park, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park, Strider Perry, Gage Vasquez 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (43.18%)
Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie 4, Sam Park 3, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez 3, Gage Vasquez 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Sam Park 2
Challis-Mackay
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
James Wilson 5 2 2 0 0 2
Jarett Ollar 5 2 0 0 0 0
RJ Philps 3 4 3 5 1 0
Averie Robles 2 1 1 2 1 1
Eugene Siggers 3 1 1 1 1 0
Dante D’Orazio 3 0 0 0 1 2
Seth Nunes 4 1 1 2 0 3
Wiley Turek 4 0 1 0 0 2
Ashten Smith 2 0 0 0 1 1
Mayson Eldredge 1 0 0 0 0 0
#4 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 11 9 10 5 11
Batting 2B: James Wilson
HR: Averie Robles, Seth Nunes, RJ Philps 2
TB: Averie Robles 4, Seth Nunes 4, Wiley Turek, Eugene Siggers, RJ Philps 9, James Wilson 3
RBI: Averie Robles 2, Seth Nunes 2, Eugene Siggers, RJ Philps 5
ROE: Jarett Ollar 2
FC: Eugene Siggers
HBP: Averie Robles
SB: RJ Philps
CS: Ashten Smith
PIK: Eugene Siggers, #4
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (55.26%)
Averie Robles 4, Dante D’Orazio 2, Seth Nunes 2, Wiley Turek 2, Eugene Siggers 3, RJ Philps 4, Jarett Ollar, Ashten Smith, James Wilson 2
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Averie Robles, Dante D’Orazio 2, RJ Philps 2, Ashten Smith
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Burton Park 3.0 57 .579 5 6 5 3 1 2
Nathan Park 5.0 88 .602 4 5 3 8 4 2
Totals 8.0 145 .593 9 11 8 11 5 4
Pitching W: Nathan Park
HBP: Burton Park
Pitches-Strikes: Burton Park 57-33, Nathan Park 88-53
Groundouts-Flyouts: Burton Park 2-2, Nathan Park 1-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Burton Park 9-15, Nathan Park 13-23
Challis-Mackay
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
RJ Philps 4.1 101 .584 6 9 9 10 3 2
Jarett Ollar 3.2 62 .645 2 4 1 1 2 0
Totals 8.0 163 .607 8 13 10 11 5 2
Pitching L: RJ Philps
HBP: RJ Philps
WP: RJ Philps, Jarett Ollar
BK: RJ Philps
Pitches-Strikes: RJ Philps 101-59, Jarett Ollar 62-40
Groundouts-Flyouts: RJ Philps 0-3, Jarett Ollar 5-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: RJ Philps 15-25, Jarett Ollar 9-19
Stats provided by Game Changer