RIRIE – As expected, though not hoped for, the Firth Cougars finished second in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings of the recently completed District 6 2A track and field championships.
The Salmon boys and the West Jefferson girls were the teams that took the championship trophies, but not without a fight from the Cougars in both standings.
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Salmon 130
2. Firth 85
3. North Fremont 73
4. Ririe 30
5. West Jefferson 20
Girls’ Team Standings
1. West Jefferson 125
2. Firth 88
3. North Fremont 58
4. Ririe 56
5. Salmon 41
Individual Boys’ Standings
100 Meters
1. Wyatt Matheson, Firth 11.42
2. Caden Caywood, Salmon 11.69
3. Zeb Johnson, Firth 11.79
4. Canon Carpenter, Firth 11.99
6. Austin Smith, Firth 12.12
200 Meters
1. Wyatt Matheson, Firth 23.27
2. Zeb Johnson, Firth 23.90
3. Caden Caywood, Salmon 24.03
4. Austin Smith, Firth 24.33
400 Meters
1. Peyton Litton, North Fremont 53.15
2. Peyson Calaway, West Jefferson 54.62
3. Mitch Harrison, Firth 54.64
800 Meters
1. Andy Gebhardt, Salmon 2:06.14
2. Johnathon Simmons, Salmon 2:08.64
3. McClay Sommers, Salmon 2:11.04
1600 Meters
1. Johnathon Simmons, Salmon 4:49.40
2. Andy Gebhardt, Salmon 4:49.44
3. McClay Sommers, Salmon 4:51.64
3200 Meters
1. Andy Gebhard, Salmon 10:11.64
2. Johnathon Simmons, Salmon 10:11.84
3. Hyrum Spencer, West Jefferson 10:18.24
110 Meter Hurdles
1. Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont 15.16
2. Seth Woodland, Firth 16.56
3. Tyler Shuldberg, North Fremont 16.83
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont 41.00
2. Peyton Litton, North Fremont 42.68
3. Seth Woodland, Firth 43.27
4x100 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Austin Smith, Zeb Johnson, Athan Blonquist, Wyatt Matheson) 45.63
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Austin Smith, Athan Blonquist, Mitch Harrison, Zeb Johnson) 1:38.57
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Salmon 3:39.74
2. Firth 3:52.73
Medley Relay
1. Salmon 3:52.42
Shot Put
1. Trey Yearsley, Ririe 45-09
2. Josh Jolley, Firth 44-02
3. Brax Kauffman, Salmon 42-05
Discus
1. Trey Yearsley, Ririe 120-10
2. Brax Kauffman, Salmon 116-02
3. Gabe Summers, Ririe 113-00
5. Josh Jolley, Firth 108-00
High Jump
1. Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont 6-02
2. Tyler Shuldberg, North Fremont 5-06
3. Caden Caywood, Salmon 5-06
5. Austin Jacobsen, Firth 5-04
Pole Vault
1. Will Garrett, Salmon 12-06
2. Cole Searle, North Fremont 12-06
3. Owen Tarkalson, Salmon 11-06
Long Jump
1. Wyatt Matheson, Firth 20-05
2. Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont 20-00
3. Trey Yearsley, Ririe 19-01
Triple Jump
1. Dylan Vanderschaaf, Salmon 40-08
2. Callen Jolley, Firth 37-08
3. Canon Carpenter, Firth 37-06
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
1. Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson 13.22
2. Haley Ayers, North Fremont 13.70
3. Malaika Rogers, West Jefferson 13.87
4. Kiley Smith, Firth 14.16
200 Meters
1. Sage Wood, West Jefferson 26.82
2. Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson 26.88
3. Cambree Hall, West Jefferson 27.32
4. Cassi Robbins, Firth 27.43
400 Meters
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 1:00.28
2. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 1:01.16
3. Cambree Hall, West Jefferson 1:02.52
800 Meters
1. Kazel Webb, Ririe 2:28.24
2. Abby Schiess, Firth 2:30.84
3. Suhay Puente, West Jefferson 2:34.84
1600 Meters
1. Sara Boone, Ririe 5:40.94
2. Elizabeth Spencer, West Jefferson 5:46.24
3. Suhay Puente, West Jefferson 5:55.24
7. Madi Popwell, Firth 6:33.24
3200 Meters
1. Elizabeth Spencer, West Jefferson 12:15.64
2. Kaylee Dalling, West Jefferson 12:56.54
3. Leah Cannon, Salmon 13:11.54
5. Madi Popwell, Firth 14:48.94
100 Meter Hurdles
1. Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson 16.29
2. Cassidy Parkinson, Ririe 16.91
3. Alexa Neadrow, North Fremont 16.94
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Graycee Litton, North Fremont 48.50
2. Alexa Nedrow, North Fremont 49.77
3. Hannah Ayers, North Fremont 50.50
6. Kiley Mecham, Firth 52.20
4x100 Meter Relay
1. West Jefferson 50.89
2. Firth 52.86
4x200 Meters Relay
1. West Jefferson 1:49.20
2. Firth 1:50.82
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Cassi Robbins, Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon) 4:12.20
Medley Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith, Addison Trent, Kaylyn McKinnon) 1:54.86
Shot Put
1. Mayla Ivie, West Jefferson 34-11
2. Caitlyn Cole, Salmon 32-01
3. Brylei Harris, Ririe 30-02
10. Karley Reynolds, Firth 25-08
Discus
1. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 110-11
2. Mayla Ivie, West Jefferson 109-06
3. Chelsie Roseberry, North Fremont 103-08
High Jump
1. Tara Butler, Firth 5-02
2. Erith Hayes, Ririe 5-02
3. Ellise Miller, North Fremont 4-10
Pole Vault
1. Ele Tarkalson, Salmon 8-06
2. Sage Wood, West Jefferson 8-00
3. Mackay Williams, Salmon 7-06
4. Tara Butler, Firth 7-06
Long Jump
1. McKenzie Sermon, West Jefferson 15-10
2. Dallas Sutton, Ririe 15-07
3. Kiley Mecham, Firth 15-00
Triple Jump
1. McKinzie Sermon, West Jefferson 35-05
2. Abby Schiess, Firth 34-04
3. Dallas Sutton, Ririe 33-00
With a strong contingent of athletes going to the Idaho State 2A Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday in Middleton, including the defending champions in the 4x400 meter relay, anything can happen and the Firth Cougars will be in the mix.
West Jefferson is very strong and has Jordi Holdaway competing and she is a possibility for up to four gold medals. West Jefferson is also the three-time defending champion in the 4x100 meter relay and will be very tough to beat in that event.
Be sure to look for the Chronicle’s preview of the 2A Idaho State Track and Field Championships later this week.