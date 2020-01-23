FIRTH – The young Firth Cougars sent a message to the rest of the Nuclear Conference that they are here to stay as a contender for the Nuclear Conference wrestling title in February.
They may not win the title, but they will be in the hunt as they dispatched a tough competitor in Challis on Wednesday night by the score of 48-33.
Gage Vasquez, Alex Vasquez, Derek Adams, Nicholas Perkins, Brandon Richards, Ethan Perkins, Alex Chavez, and Joshua Jolley all picked up wins for the Cougars.
The Cougars finished in the top 10 of the Annual Magic Valley tournament last weekend and showed that they are well on their way to a very respectable finish at the 2A state tournament in late February.
98 — Bronc Jensen (Challis) over Unknown (For.).
106 — Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) over Austin Evarts (Firth) (Fall 0:00).
113 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
120 — Alex Vasquez (Firth) over Aedan Baker (Challis) (Fall 0:00).
126 — Double Forfeit.
132 — Logan Reed (Challis) over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) (Fall 0:00).
138 — Kasen Hohnstein (Challis) over Aiden Clayson (Firth) (Fall 0:00).
145 — Derek Adams (Firth) over Cody Lloyd (Challis) (Fall 0:00).
152 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
160 — Clay Bullock (Challis) over Unknown (For.).
170 — Charlie Bullock (Challis) over Riley Barber (Firth) (Dec 9-3).
182 — Brandon Richards (Firth) over George Cecil (Challis) (Fall 0:00).
195 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) over Avery Robles (Challis) (Fall 0:00).
220 — Alex Chavez (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
285 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) over Gabe Juarez (Challis) (Fall 0:00).
170 — Exhibition: Alex Ortiz (Firth) over Clay Bullock (Challis) (Fall 0:00).