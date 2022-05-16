ASHTON – On Friday afternoon, in blustery wind conditions, the Firth Cougars baseball team punched their ticket to the 2022 state baseball tournament by virtue of winning the District 6, Nuclear Conference tournament.
The opponent was a familiar one in the Challis-Mackay team that the Cougars had already faced and defeated three times this season, including an earlier contest in this same tournament.
The final score was 10-8 in favor of Firth and sent them to the tournament as the top seed from District 6. The Challis-Mackay ballclub will also advance to the tournament, but will have the enviable task of taking on the Nampa Christian team, who has been the top-rated team in the state all season long and boasts of a record of 25-2 and will carry a 22-game winning streak into the tournament. Nampa Christian also has the honor of downing some top notch teams this year and their only losses on the season were to South Fremont and Marsh Valley. Marsh Valley is the top-ranked 3A team in Idaho and South Fremont just was eliminated in a state play-in game for the 3A classification.
Firth won this game with their experience and guile and base-running ability.
The Cougars came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, trailing 8-7, but scored three runs on a bases clearing hit to claim the win and advance to the state tournament.
They will open play in Nampa at Nampa Christian High School on Thursday, with a 12 noon game against the winner between Wendell and Bear Lake.
Leading the offense on Friday were the usual suspects, Sam Park and Gabe Nelson, who each had three hits in the game and Darrell Vasquez and Nathan Park who each had a pair of base knocks in the contest.
Nathan Park drove in four runs in the game, while Sam Park had three runs batted in to account for seven of Firth's 10 runs.
Firth used three pitchers in the game, Burton Park, Cooper Leslie and Strider Perry. Perry would earn the win giving up a pair of hits and a run while striking out one and walking one in his 1 2/3 innings of pitching.
With the win, the Cougars advance their record to 18-5 on the season.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 003 311 0 -- 8 6 3
FIRTH 101 032 3 -- 10 12 4
Batting – Challis-Mackay
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .259 34 27 8 7 5
2 Averie Robles (Sr) .667 4 3 1 2
10 Angel Mercado (Fr) 3 3
11 Jacen Farr (Fr) 4 3 1 1
12 James Wilson (Jr) 3 3
14 Brayden Ollar (Fr) .250 4 4 1
15 Wiley Turek (Jr) 4 4
22 RJ Philps (Sr) .500 4 2 2 1
23 Jarett Ollar (Sr) .500 4 4 1 2 2
27 Ruger Nicholls (Fr) .250 4 4 1 2
Batting – Firth
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .387 38 31 10 12 9
1 Sam Park (Sr) .600 5 5 2 3 3
2 Darrell Vasquez .667 4 3 0 2 0
3 Nathan Park .667 4 3 1 2 4
4 Burton Park .000 4 3 0 0 0
5 Cooper Leslie .000 4 4 1 0 0
10 Strider Perry .333 4 3 1 1 0
11 Gage Vasquez .000 5 3 1 0 0
12 A. Vasquez .333 4 3 1 1 1
13 Gabe Nelson .750 4 4 3 3 1
Pitching - Challis-Mackay
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 6.30 0 1 2 1
12 James Wilson (Jr) 10.50 1 1
27 Ruger Nicholls (Fr) 5.83 1 1
Pitching - Firth
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 7.00 0 0 1 0
4 Burton Park 10.50 0 0 1 0
5 Cooper Leslie 3.50 0 0 1 0
10 Strider Perry 4.20 1 0 1 0
Challis - Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 6.2 12 9 6 3 3
12 James Wilson (Jr) .2 3 2 1
27 Ruger Nicholls (Fr) 6 9 7 5 3 3
Firth - Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 6 8 7 5 5
4 Burton Park 3.1 3 6 5 3 4
5 Cooper Leslie 2 1 1 1 1 0
10 Strider Perry 1.2 2 1 1 1 1
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com