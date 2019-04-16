FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars have been mired in a bit of a slump lately. There have been a pair of losses to Snake River and a pair of losses to Gooding, and that just doesn't sit well with the kinds of athletes that Firth has. They simply do not like lose at anything, whether it be softball, baseball or track and field.
So enough was enough when Teton came to town Monday. The Lady Cougars were not about to lose another game and they set out to prove that point from the first inning.
They quickly shut down Teton in the top of the inning and promptly scored three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to take a quick 3-0 lead. Another run was added in the bottom of the second to push the lead out to 4-0 and even though Teton used a Firth error to get back in the game and even take the lead at 5-4 in the top of the third, Firth came right back to score six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 10-5 lead, one that they would not surrender as they went on to a 14-6 win over the visiting Redskins.
Kelsey Cardenas was the star of the show on Monday as she not only pitched a complete game for coach Elda Park, but she also had four quality at bats with a pair of runs batted in as she led the Cougars' offense to the win.
The Lady Cougars may have been out-hit in the contest 11-4, but every one of the four hits for Firth mattered and not all of the 11 hits for Teton did much but leave runners on base and that was because of the effort of Cardenas, who stranded runners in every inning.
“Kelsey gave us a boost that we needed today,” Park said. “She was just determined that we were going to win and she threw the ball exactly that way. She is a fighter and she fought a good fight for us today.”
In addition to everything that Cardenas was doing, she added three strikeouts to the tally of stats on the day, which led the game in that category.
Next up for Firth will be a doubleheader today against Declo in Firth. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with the nightcap at 6. The Lady Cougars lost their opening game of the season to Declo by the score of 6-4 back on March 12, so this a chance to get even with the Hornets and start a winning streak for the team.