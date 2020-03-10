FIRTH – Coaches Bob Lambert and Paula Tucker have produced some great moments in recent years at Firth High School with their development of the track and field program.
Two years ago, the rage was the 4x400 girls’ relay team that won the state title and then set their sights on a repeat win for the following year, since all four members — Cassi Robbins, Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess and Jaylynn McKinnon — were all underclassmen.
Last year, they did even better, not only repeating as the 4x400 girls’ relay winners at state, but with Robbins and McKinnon finishing first and second in the 400 meter run and the other two girls, Schiess and Park, adding additional points in their individual events, the girls’ Team placed at the state meet.
With two returning members of that 4x400 team, the Lady Cougars have a number of possible replacements for the two open spots on the relay team in Kiley Mecham, Addison Trent and Nicole McKinnon among others as the Firth team is loaded this year with very good athletes.
They also have a number of athletes who will make their presence felt in other events as well and will move some of their runners around to maximize points at the district and state meets.
Park may add some individual events and not just be the relay girl. She is a talented athlete who may run in the open 200 and 400 meter races, giving the Lady Cougars a tough 1-2 punch with returning state champion Cassi Robbins.
Robbins should improve in both of those events and double up in relays as she will run in the 4x400 and possibly the 4x200 relay teams.
Trent is a threat to run in any event from the 100 to the 400 and any of four relays or a combination of those to help the team.
Mecham is a hurdler, but could very well find her best stride in the 400 meters and possibly the 200 meters, so we will have to see how the season pans out and McKinnon, while she has participated in field events in the past, could find herself doing what sister Jaylyn did and switch back and forth as needed to make the team stronger.
Throw in Tara Butler in the field events (long jump, triple jump, high jump and pole vault) and you have a team that can score in a number of events and could be a threat for a repeat as a top three or four team at the state level.
It will all just have to be seen how things shake out.
As for the boys’ team, it looks like it might be a bit of a rebuilding year for the Cougars.
The boys’ team will have runners like Wyatt Matheson in the sprints, Mitch Harrison in the middle distances, Caleb Gardner in the distance races and a combination of Athan Blonquist and Canon Carpenter in the relays and some of the field events. Josh Jolley and Jason Tucker are in the weight events and in the jumps, a combination of all of the above athletes. The boys’ team looks like it could use some additional athletes to build up some depth and injuries could hurt the team’s chances when it comes to district and state competition.
All in all, it could be a very fun year for the Firth Cougars or it could be a year of rebuilding, it just depends on how injuries and the season plays out.
The Cougars will see their first action on March 19, when they participate in the Sugar-Salem Icebreaker.