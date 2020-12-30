MONTPELIER – The Firth Cougars came out and blistered the nets in the opening quarter, setting the tone for the game between themselves and the Bear Lake Bears.
The hot shooting and running their offense to perfection in that opening eight minutes of play set the tone for the rest of the game and the Cougars cruised to a 41-33 win in the inter-conference battle between the pair of 2A teams.
The Cougars had been practicing hard since a home court loss to West Side back on Dec. 22 and the hard work showed as they were able to hit a high percentage of shots before going back into their defense and patient offensive sets, working on things for the future.
Basically, the opening quarter put the Bears in a hole they just couldn’t recover from.
“They came out and just punched us right in the mouth,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “We didn’t respond, they were doing whatever they wanted. We didn’t get good looks, and when we did, we didn’t make any shots.”
Bear Lake trailed 18-4 after the first quarter and, despite holding Firth to three points in the second quarter, couldn’t get closer than four points the rest of the way.
“We played really well in the first quarter, but we got a bit lackadaisical the rest of the way,” Firth coach Scott Adams said of his Cougars. “We can’t do that in future games and the conference regular season is about to begin. We have to get better.”
Adams was speaking of the second period in particular as the Cougars made some lazy passes and mistakes that will not carry them far against the likes of West Jefferson and North Fremont when conference play begins next week. In the second period, the Cougars only scored three points, while the Bears trimmed six points off of the Firth lead.
The two teams battled evenly in the second half, with each team scoring 20 points.
With the win, Firth is now 7-2 on the season and will be back in action on Jan. 6, when Bear Lake will travel to Firth for the rematch.
FIRTH 41, BEAR LAKE 33
Firth 18 3 10 10 — 41
Bear Lake 4 9 9 11 — 33
Firth —Jaxon Howell 4, Angel Arriaga 2, Cooper Leslie 3, Austin Jacobsen 7, Bridger Holley 3, Taedyn . Jacobsen 10, Kamren Longhurst 2, Athan Blonquist 10.
Bear Lake — Shaul 5, Hillier 2, Owen Teuscher 11, Carlsen 6, Hammond 9.