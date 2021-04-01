FIRTH – It was a pair of Parks that combined to not only shut out the West Jefferson Panthers on Tuesday afternoon, but the pair, Nathan Park the starter and Sam Park the reliever, who combined to throw a no-hitter against West Jefferson as the two teams opened up Nuclear Conference play at Firth High School.
The two Parks were also instrumental in the offense of the Cougars, as Nathan Park went three for three on the afternoon, driving in four runs and scoring five runs in the game. Sam Park did not get a hit on the day, but he also did not record an official at bat as he walked four times and scored three runs of his own as the pair sparked the Cougars’ offense.
The Cougars banged out nine hits in the game, but also benefited from a lot of miscues by West Jefferson, as the Panthers committed a dozen errors in the contest and their pitchers also walked 17 batters in the game.
Nathan Park was superior on the mound for Firth, as the righthander went four innings, not allowing a hit or run and striking out a dozen batters along the way.
Sam Park took up right where Nathan Park left off as he came in to pitch one inning of no-hit ball, striking out two and walking one.
Only Nathan Park and Gabe Nelson had a multiple hit game, with Park getting three hits and Nelson picking up a pair of hits in the contest.
Next up for Firth was a Thursday afternoon game at Challis-Mackay with the first pitch slated for 4 p.m. before they will take on Soda Springs at home on Saturday with a noon starting time.
WEST JEFFERSON 000 00X XX — 0 0 12
FIRTH 4(18)1 7XX XX — 30 9 0
West Jefferson
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Corden B 2 0 0 0 0 2
Jarom O 2 0 0 0 0 2
Wyatt T 1 0 0 0 1 1
Josh R 2 0 0 0 0 2
L J 1 0 0 0 1 1
Javi M 2 0 0 0 0 2
Kaycee T 2 0 0 0 0 1
Bentley L 2 0 0 0 0 2
Bridger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nash B — — — — — -
Totals 15 0 0 0 2 14
BattingFC: Kaycee T
SB: Wyatt T
TotalsTeam QAB: 4 (23.53%)
Wyatt T 2, L J, Kaycee T
Team LOB: 2FieldingE: Corden B, Wyatt T 2, Josh R 3, L J 2, Kaycee T 2, Bentley L
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 3 5 1 1 3 0
Sam Park 0 3 0 0 4 0
Mario Lizarraga 1 1 1 1 0 0
Alex Vasquez 0 3 0 0 3 0
Aiden Clayson 0 1 0 0 1 0
Nathan Park 3 5 3 4 2 0
Burton Park 4 3 1 2 1 1
Strider Perry 2 1 0 2 0 0
Kaden Hutchings 1 0 0 0 0 1
Taedyn Jacobsen 4 3 1 2 1 0
Cooper Leslie 3 1 0 0 1 0
Brandon Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gabe Nelson 2 3 2 1 1 0
Wyatt Nelson 1 1 0 1 0 0
Totals 25 30 9 14 17 3
Batting 2B: Gage Vasquez
3B: Nathan Park
TB: Taedyn Jacobsen, Mario Lizarraga, Gabe Nelson 2, Burton Park, Nathan Park 5, Gage Vasquez 2
RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Mario Lizarraga, Gabe Nelson, Wyatt Nelson, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park 4, Strider Perry 2, Gage Vasquez
SAC: Strider Perry
ROE: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie, Burton Park, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez
HBP: Wyatt Nelson
CI: Strider Perry
SB: Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Mario Lizarraga, Gabe Nelson 3, Sam Park 3, Burton Park, Nathan Park, Strider Perry 2, Alex Vasquez 4, Gage Vasquez 5
TotalsTeam QAB: 27 (60.00%)
Aiden Clayson, Taedyn Jacobsen 3, Cooper Leslie, Mario Lizarraga, Gabe Nelson 2, Sam Park 4, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park 4, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez 3, Gage Vasquez 4
Team LOB: 4
West Jefferson
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Wyatt T 1.0 43 .419 2 8 6 1 4 0
Kaycee T 0.0 39 .205 0 9 7 0 7 0
Corden B 3.0 97 .536 7 13 7 2 6 0
Totals 4.0 179 .436 9 30 16 3 17 0
Pitching L: Kaycee T
HBP: Corden B
WP: Corden B 6, Wyatt T, Kaycee T 6
BK: Kaycee T
Pitches-Strikes: Corden B 97-52, Wyatt T 43-18, Kaycee T 39-8
Groundouts-Flyouts: Corden B 4-2, Wyatt T 2-0, Kaycee T 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Corden B 14-25, Wyatt T 3-12, Kaycee T 1-9
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nathan Park 4.0 51 .745 0 0 0 12 1 0
Sam Park 1.0 16 .562 0 0 0 2 1 0
Totals 5.0 67 .701 0 0 0 14 2 0
Pitching W: Nathan Park
Pitches-Strikes: Sam Park 16-9, Nathan Park 51-38
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sam Park 0-0, Nathan Park 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sam Park 2-4, Nathan Park 11-13
Stats provided by Game Changer