FIRTH – A two-year absence from coaching did not leave any rust on Scott Adams at Firth High School.
One might think that Adams may have missed a beat or two during his return to the game on Thursday night, but it was truly a vintage Adams performance as he returned to the sidelines for Firth’s boys’ game with cross county rival Aberdeen.
The start of the game brought back memories of the old rivalry, back when the two teams went at each other tooth and nail and the outcomes often had immediate effect on the state’s media polls, one way or the other.
It was typical Adams-style basketball, right from the beginning, and the result of the style of play and the hustle factor of the players, from the full court trapping defense to the passing offense that looked for the open man to the result of the combination, led the Cougars to a big win over the visiting Tigers by the final score of 51-25.
“I thought the kids played hard and made some adjustments during the game,” Adams said. “Jaxon Howell was solid at the point and Athan Blonquist gave us some good things in the paint. It was a good team effort all around.”
The Cougars went to the inside from the beginning, and established a presence in the paint with sophomore Blonquist as he responded with six points and four rebounds and the Cougars were quickly in front at the end of the first quarter by a score of 10-3.
Jayce Petersen was able to get Aberdeen going in the second period as he fired in seven points, including a long distance three-pointer, and kept the Tigers in the game and the two teams would go to the intermission with Firth leading by a score of 17-12.
The second half belonged to the Cougars as their halftime adjustments preyed on the fact that Aberdeen’s point guards were both on the injured reserve so to speak,
The trapping press employed by the Cougars resulted in numerous turnovers and offensive opportunities and the Cougars got everyone involved in the game plan. Everyone who hit the floor for the Cougars would eventually be listed in the score book with points next to their name as the Cougars responded with 22 points in the quarter and a 20-point lead 39-19 by the end of the third period.
You might have to forgive the Cougars for coasting a bit in the final stanza, as they used everybody on the bench and relaxed a bit, but they still had two games remaining in the weekend and they had to travel to the Treasure Valley as well. The Cougars outscored the Tigers by a 12-6 margin in the fourth period.
The Cougars were on the road both Friday and Saturday, as they played Cole Valley Christian Friday night and Fruitland Saturday.
Firth 51 Aberdeen 25
Aberdeen 3 9 7 6 — 25
Firth 10 7 22 12 — 51
Aberdeen scoring: Elias Barrera 2, Angel Lemos 2, Carson Wynn 6, Jayce Petersen 13, Jack Behrend 2.
Firth scoring: Kaden Arave 8, Jaxon Howell 10, Canon Carpenter 4, Austin Jacobsen 3, Michael Crider 5, Taedyn Jacobsen 6, Jace Erickson 7, Athan Blonquist 8.